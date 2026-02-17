Bookish creator and star Mark Gatiss is promising an expanded world for his detective drama in its forthcoming second season.

Ad

The series, which debuted on U&Alibi last summer, follows a book shop owner, fittingly named Gabriel Book (Gatiss), as his literary knowledge comes in handy for investigating crimes that occur in his London neighbourhood.

The first season kept things hyperlocal for Book, presenting three cases that all unfolded in just a small radius around his business on Archangel Lane, which Gatiss said was "important to give everyone their bearings" (via Collider).

Excitingly, we'll be seeing more of post-war London in the next season, he divulged, including time spent "establishing the precinct" where Book offers his expertise. In his own words, it allows the series to "spread its wings a bit".

"It's definitely more ambitious," concluded Gatiss, who praised broadcasters UKTV and PBS for taking a "punt" on Bookish by commissioning two seasons at once.

He shared: "We're ahead of the game. We finished shooting [season 2] just before Christmas, so that means it'll be on later this year, and that's wonderful to have that sense of confidence and momentum."

Bookish is only the latest foray into the mystery genre by Gatiss, who previously co-created Sherlock with Steven Moffat and took a supporting role in the BBC's Moonflower Murders, starring Lesley Manville.

In fact, it was recently announced that Bookish season 2 will reunite Gatiss with his former Sherlock co-star Rupert Graves, who played DI Lestrade in the hit reimagining.

Other confirmed guest stars include Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds), Miranda Richardson (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget), Claire Skinner (The Lady) and Youssef Kerkour (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), plus The Celebrity Traitors alum Ruth Codd.

The synopsis for Bookish season 2 teases: "Book's close association to the police continues to be not without its personal dangers and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie (Polly Walker), is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters (Graves).

"Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference."

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Bookish season 2 is coming soon to U&Alibi.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad