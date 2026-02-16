❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Lady writer explains new Sarah Ferguson TV drama and how series handles Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Why The Lady, the new drama telling the story of Sarah Ferguson's former dresser Jane Andrews, is a "toxic fairy-tale".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 February 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad