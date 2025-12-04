A selection of first-look images have been released for The Lady, the new drama series from The Crown's production company Left Bank Pictures.

The series stars Mia McKenna‑Bruce (Agatha Christie's Seven Dials) as Jane Andrews, a young working-class girl who became Sarah Ferguson’s dresser at Buckingham Palace.

The synopsis for the series reads: "Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place amongst the upper-classes in the Duchess of York’s office, only to lose her job after nine years of service.

"Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. But soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences."

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), will be played by Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer, while Cressman will be played by Outlander's Ed Speleers.

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Meanwhile, other stars set to feature in supporting roles include Philip Glenister (After the Flood), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey), Ophelia Lovibond (Trying), Mark Stanley (Adolescence), Daniel Ryan (The Hack) and Sean Teale (The Gold).

Ed Speleers as Tommy in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Andrews was imprisoned for the murder of her boyfriend, Cressman, in 2001. The series will be based on true events, but will also be partly fictionalised, and has been written by Debbie O’Malley (Payback).

When the series was first announced, O’Malley said in a statement: "When Jane Andrews was tried for the murder of Thomas Cressman in 2001 it made headlines around the world.

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews and Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

"But behind those headlines, lay a much more complex, painful and thought-provoking story – an exploration of female ambition and human frailty and a devastating chain of events that ended in the taking of a man's life.

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews and Ed Speleers as Tommy in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

"And this story, tied up with our national preoccupation with class and our ongoing obsession with the Royal family, feels every bit as relevant now as it did 20 years ago."

The Lady will air on ITV and ITVX in 2026.

