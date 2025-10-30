While director Philip Barantini can rest easy in the fact that he directed one of the most talked-about Netflix series of the year with Adolescence, his next exciting project has been unveiled and he's set to team up with the streamer once more for a very different kind of show.

It's now been announced that Barantini will direct upcoming drama Rabbit, Rabbit with Hollywood star Adam Driver set to lead the cast.

The Marriage Story star will take on the leading role as "an escaped convict who finds himself in a volatile hostage situation – with nowhere to go but deeper into trouble", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "When an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop, he takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives – and an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in 'tactical empathy.'"

Adam Driver. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FLC

The series comes from Top Gun: Maverick's Peter Craig, who will be penning the scripts for Rabbit, Rabbit.

Before Adolescence, Barantini was also best known for directing the feature film Boiling Point and its resulting BBC series which both featured his now signature one-shot style. It's currently unclear if Rabbit, Rabbit will employ a similar style.

He's also set to direct the third Enola Holmes film and a Netflix special entitled One Shot With Ed Sheeran, which is set to be released next month.

Since its release on the streamer earlier this year in March, Adolescence has continued to be the talk of TV due to its handling of topical issues, stellar cast and production. It has since cleaned up at the 2025 Emmy Awards and the National Television Awards.

Previously speaking about the powerful effect the one-shot filming technique has on storytelling, Barantini told Radio Times during an interview about Adolescence: "Personally, I find myself watching things, and it could be brilliant but I’ve got one eye on my phone, so you have to really grab me."

He added: "I think what the one-shot does is makes you sit up and you can’t take your eyes off it, because if you do blink for a second you miss something. It draws the audience in.

"It’s like going to a play. If you go to a play, you can’t be on your phone, yeah? And so you’ve got to pay attention to everything."

As for Rabbit, Rabbit, further details remain thin on the ground for the moment but we do know that Driver will also serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Craig and Barantini.

Other executive producers include Samantha Beddoe (through her and Barantini’s It’s All Made Up Productions) and Bryan Unkeless (I, Tonya), for his and Craig’s Night Owl banner.

Rabbit, Rabbit will be coming to Netflix.

