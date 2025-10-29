*Warning: Contains full spoilers for all six episodes of Slow Horses season 5*

Ad

The fifth season of Slow Horses has now come to its climactic end, with a plot being foiled, River apparently deciding to leave Slough House and Jackson Lamb blackmailing Claude Whelan into stepping down from his role as First Desk.

This meant that Diana Taverner could finally take up the position, one she has been clamouring for since the show's very first season.

Taverner finally being in charge at the Park will no doubt make a change in her dynamic with Slough House, and while she was seen at the end of the finale agreeing to stay out Lamb's way, while he would stay out of hers, we doubt that set-up will last for very long...

Roddy Ho star Christopher Chung spoke with RadioTimes.com about this change for Taverner, and how her new role could impact the Slow Horses in season 6.

Kristin Scott Thomas and James Callis in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

"Going into the next season with Taverner in first desk, you've kind of got her in a position now where she's got everything that she's wanted, everything that she's plotted and schemed for," he said.

"So it'll be interesting to see if absolute power corrupts. I think that's a really good cliffhanger for the audience to see, now that she's got her hands on the steering wheel, where’s she gonna steer it?"

Fans who have watched the finale will have seen a brief teaser for season 6, which was shot well ahead of time, is based on two of Mick Herron's books (Joe Country and Slough House) and will see the return of Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness.

Meanwhile, a seventh season has also been confirmed for the hit spy drama, which will be based on Herron's eighth novel in the series, Bad Actors.

Slow Horses season 5 is available to stream in full now on Apple TV. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch now – sign up to Apple TV here.

Add Slow Horses to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.