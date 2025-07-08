The official synopsis for the new season says: "In season 7, Lamb and his Slow Horses are on the hunt to find and neutralise a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state."

So far, the only cast member to be officially confirmed as returning for season 7 is Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb – although we're sure more will be announced in due course.

Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Jack Lowden in Slow Horses Apple TV+

Jay Hunt, creative director of Europe for Apple TV+ said in a statement: "Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humour and high-octane action.

"I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses' slightly inept spycraft."

As with season 6, season 7 will not come from Will Smith, the showrunner behind seasons 1-5. Instead, it will be written by Ben Vanstone (A Gentleman in Moscow, All Creatures Great and Small), a newcomer to the series.

Meanwhile, it will be directed by Robert McKillop, another newcomer to the series who has previously been behind episodes of shows including Ludwig, The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies and Then You Run.

While we may not have more details regarding the plot of season 7 just yet, we can look to the blurb of the novel, Bad Actors, for guidance (although warning: it may potentially contain spoilers for where the show is going in seasons 5 and 6).

That says: "In MI5 a scandal is brewing and there are bad actors everywhere. A key member of a Downing Street think-tank has disappeared without a trace.

"Claude Whelan, one-time First Desk of MI5's Regent's Park, is tasked with tracking her down. But the trail leads straight back to Regent's Park HQ itself, with its chief, Diana Taverner, as prime suspect. Meanwhile her Russian counterpart has unexpectedly shown up in London but has slipped under MI5's radar.

"Over at Slough House, the home for demoted and embittered spies, the Slow Horses are doing what they do best: adding a little bit of chaos to an already unstable situation.

"In a world where lying, cheating and backstabbing is the norm, bad actors are bending the rules for their own gain. If the Slow Horses want to change the script, they'll need to get their own act together before the final curtain."

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

