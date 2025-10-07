A logline for One Shot With Ed Sheeran reads: “The multi-Grammy Award winner will take viewers on a mesmerising journey, during one afternoon, in real time, as he travels the streets of New York City, performing his greatest hits, captured in a single take."

It continues: “From impromptu performances on bustling sidewalks and subway cars, to intimate interactions with fans and passersby, Ed Sheeran’s journey through New York will be captured in a series of unforgettable moments, highlighting the pandemonium and excitement that follows.”

The one-shot special will be released on Netflix on 21st November.

Philip Barantini in One Shot with Ed Sheeran. Netflix.

Adolescence proved to be a huge hit after debuting on Netflix back in March, becoming the streamer’s second most-watched show ever and triumphing at this year’s Emmys, where the drama picked up six awards.

The show received the award for limited series, directing and writing and also bagged three acting awards.

Speaking about the powerful effect the one-shot filming technique has on storytelling, Barantini previously told Radio Times during an interview about Adolescence: "Personally, I find myself watching things, and it could be brilliant but I’ve got one eye on my phone, so you have to really grab me."

He added: "I think what the one-shot does is makes you sit up and you can’t take your eyes off it, because if you do blink for a second you miss something. It draws the audience in.

"It’s like going to a play. If you go to a play, you can’t be on your phone, yeah? And so you’ve got to pay attention to everything."

Sheeran released his eighth studio album Play last month, and recently announced a UK and European arena tour for this winter.

One Shot with Ed Sheeran will be available on Netflix from 21st November 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

