Adolescence director is returning to Netflix with a surprising new project
Philip Barantini has joined forces with Ed Sheeran for a unique music experience for the streamer.
Netflix has announced a new special, titled One Shot With Ed Sheeran, which comes from the director of the hit drama Adolescence.
The new musical experience, which will follow the singer as he travels across New York City and performs some of his biggest hits, will be captured in one continuous take – a hallmark of director Philip Barantini, who used the ambitious filming technique in Adolescence earlier this year.
A logline for One Shot With Ed Sheeran reads: “The multi-Grammy Award winner will take viewers on a mesmerising journey, during one afternoon, in real time, as he travels the streets of New York City, performing his greatest hits, captured in a single take."
It continues: “From impromptu performances on bustling sidewalks and subway cars, to intimate interactions with fans and passersby, Ed Sheeran’s journey through New York will be captured in a series of unforgettable moments, highlighting the pandemonium and excitement that follows.”
The one-shot special will be released on Netflix on 21st November.
Adolescence proved to be a huge hit after debuting on Netflix back in March, becoming the streamer’s second most-watched show ever and triumphing at this year’s Emmys, where the drama picked up six awards.
The show received the award for limited series, directing and writing and also bagged three acting awards.
Speaking about the powerful effect the one-shot filming technique has on storytelling, Barantini previously told Radio Times during an interview about Adolescence: "Personally, I find myself watching things, and it could be brilliant but I’ve got one eye on my phone, so you have to really grab me."
Read more:
- BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary confirms new release date and a title change after being pulled from schedule
- Michael Palin reveals whether there’s any chance of a Monty Python reunion
He added: "I think what the one-shot does is makes you sit up and you can’t take your eyes off it, because if you do blink for a second you miss something. It draws the audience in.
"It’s like going to a play. If you go to a play, you can’t be on your phone, yeah? And so you’ve got to pay attention to everything."
Sheeran released his eighth studio album Play last month, and recently announced a UK and European arena tour for this winter.
One Shot with Ed Sheeran will be available on Netflix from 21st November 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.