A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com at the time: "The film has moved in the schedules and we'll confirm new TX details in due course."

Now, with a slight title change, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on Thursday 2nd October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The documentary in question was filmed across three years, and features unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

Ozzy Osbourne, pictured in 2016. Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images

The synopsis reads: "Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health.

"The film is full of love, laughter and tears and the kind of unforgettable family moments that we've come to expect from the Osbournes. It's a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, 'Iron man wasn’t really made of iron'."

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said of the film: "We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.

"It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

