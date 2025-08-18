A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "The film has moved in the schedules and we'll confirm new TX details in due course."

It isn't known why the documentary has been pulled, with Fake or Fortune: What Happened Next? A Double Whodunnit set to air in the 9pm slot instead.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home had been described as a "deeply personal film" that charted the last chapter of the musician's life, told through "unique and intimate access" to the Osbourne family.

Filmed across three years, the documentary focused on Sharon and Ozzy's attempt to complete their dream of moving back to the UK, while Ozzy battled to get fit enough to perform and as the family dealt with the dramatic consequences of his ill health.

Ozzy Osbourne, pictured in 2016. Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76, less than three weeks after he performed alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates for his final concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

Executive producers at Expectation, Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, said of the documentary: "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time - our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream.

"Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty, all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life.

"But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

Meanwhile, Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, said the film "captures an intimate glimpse" into the Osbournes' journey, featuring family moments, humour and reflection.

