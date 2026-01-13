Game of Thrones fans have long been used to mixed fortunes - even more so if you’re a book reader.

Ad

Arguably the biggest show of the 21st century, Game of Thrones took the world by storm in 2011 with its adaptation of George R.R. Martin's game-changing fantasy book series. With dramatic backstabbing, bloody battles and political intrigue, it gripped pop-culture in its first six seasons, providing absolutely exhilarating television.

Sadly, when the show truly ran out of source material to adapt, the writing quality took a nosedive. Indeed, the final two truncated seasons often worked with strange logic (don’t talk about the episode Beyond the Wall) and what resembled a rushed summary of events without proper build up to make the bolder plot swings work.

Thankfully, fans were soon treated to a strong prequel series, House of the Dragon, which adapted Martin’s history book of the Targaryen Dynasty, Fire and Blood. A truly Shakespearean series with an excellent cast of characters and amazing dialogue, the first season was great television, and despite some inconsistent pacing, it gave a strong conclusion.

However, the much-anticipated second season proved even stranger with sluggish pacing in its second half and something of a damp squib finale. There were also some questionable adaptational choices which neutered some of Martin’s most explosive work, including some which the author himself was unhappy with. So, anticipation has lessened somewhat for its return.

So, it is in this context that HBO delivers A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin’s prequel novella series of the Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Peter Claffey is wonderfully likeable as Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk. HBO

Set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this lean six-episode season is based on the first novella, The Hedge Knight, and begins with the hulking squire "Dunk"(Peter Clauffey) mourning his late master Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb). Dunk decides to honour his mentor by heading to compete for glory in a tourney, along the way acquiring a squire of his own in the enigmatic bald child "Egg" (Dexter Sol Ansell). Thus begins a truly wonderful pairing in a tale of violence, family rivalries, and an exploration of what true honour means.

The show very clearly sets out its stall with a lighter comedic tone in episode one, with the much-recognised Game of Thrones theme tune swelling as Dunk buries his master before heading off on his journey - but this abruptly cuts away to the much less glamorous toilet humour of Dunk defecating by a tree.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is very funny, and Dunk makes for a sweet but dim hero for the series, with Bad Sisters’ Peter Claffey offering immense likability, strong timing, and, of course, the imposing frame of a former professional rugby player.

Bertie Carvel plays the heir to the Iron Throne, the honourable Prince Baelor Targaryen. HBO

Despite the initial toilet humour, the majority of the laughs lie in the central partnership, with Dunk and Egg bouncing off each other in a hilarious and, often, moving manner resembling the best of the original series' odd couples.

Child star Dexter Sol Ansell is a true young talent too, as Egg, providing precociousness, sensitivity and whip-smart instincts. The series peels away at Egg’s layers over the episodes, providing a truly textured figure among the best in the Westeros canon.

The show very much belongs to this duo, but we are offered some wonderful supporting performances from the cast, most notably from those portraying members of the royal House Targaryen. The Crown’s Bertie Carvel is regal, serene and a truly believable leader as Prince Baelor Targaryen, while Sam Spurell makes the perfect gruff and gritty brother to Baelor, Prince Maekar Targaryen. True Detective: Night Country star Finn Bennett, however, shines as the utterly loathsome villain of the piece, Maekar’s sadistic son, Prince Aerion Targaryen.

The villain of the piece - Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett). HBO

Other standouts include I Hate Suzie’s Daniel Ings as the boisterous reveller Ser Lyonel Baratheon and former Emmerdale actor Shaun Thomas as the loyal but opinionated Raymun Fossoway.

If there is one area where the series falls, it is in the lack of textured female characters, which is something no one could accuse Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon of. However, the series very faithfully follows its source material, and future instalments shall hopefully offer us better representation in season 2.

Speaking of faithfulness to the source material, the season makes very few changes to the novella and honours the characters and events on the page, with additions providing further texture to characters, just as it did in Game of Thrones’ superior early seasons. It’s clear that the HBO adaptations truly thrive when they stick to honouring or expanding on what Martin’s words provide.

This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship: Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell, left) and Dunk (Peter Claffey). HBO

A buddy comedy. A medieval smash-up. A much lighter touch on fantasy elements. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is charming, disarming, and - sometimes - even calming, particularly with its folksy score from Dan Romer.

This is truly the best visit to Westeros in nearly a decade - certainly since Cersei blew up the Great Sept of Baelor anyway.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on 19th January 2026 on Sky Atlantic and NOW and airs in the US on HBO.

Game of Thrones seasons 1 to 8 and House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Ad

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.