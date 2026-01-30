The Celebrity Traitors season two is coming to BBC One later this year. Season 1 is available to watch now on iPlayer. Add it to your watchlist

Ad

The Celebrity Traitors was all the nation could talk about towards the end of 2025, and the BBC are gearing up for yet another standout series later this year.

Just days after Alan Carr took the title of Celebrity Traitors champion, the BBC confirmed a second series had been greenlit.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said of the renewal: "Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn.

"In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first."

Since then, there has been wild speculation as to who could step into the castle, with some famous faces throwing their names into the ring already.

So, who could appear in The Celebrity Traitors season 2? Scroll on to find out who has been rumoured so far.

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 rumoured cast

Danny Dyer

Alison Hammond

Daisy May Cooper

Ruth Jones

Tom Hiddleston

Read on to find out more about why these list of celebrities are rumoured and who is already a fan of the show.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Age: 48

Job: Actor

Instagram: @officialdannydyer

Danny Dyer is a BAFTA award-winning actor best known for his portrayal of Mick Carter in EastEnders from 2013 to 2022. Since then, he has embarked on a number of projects including Rivals and Mr Bigstuff, for which he won a BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performance.

Dyer has recently been linked to The Celebrity Traitors after it was reported he had signed on for the second series despite initially turning down the chance to appear on season 1.

A source told The Sun: "Danny was always top of The Celebrity Traitors wish list but had zero interest until seeing the fun and games last autumn. As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go."

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond. Joe Maher/Getty Images for the NTA's

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @alisonhammond55

Alison Hammond is a TV presenter who first rose to fame on the third series of Big Brother. She has since gone on to work on This Morning as a presenter and also hosts The Great British Bake Off.

It has been rumoured that Hammond is "keen" to to appear on The Celebrity Traitors, with The Sun reporting that she is in talks with the BBC to star.

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper. Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images

Age: 39

Job: Actress and writer

Instagram: @daisymaycooper

Daisy May Cooper is an actress and writer best known for her BAFTA winning performance in This Country as Kerry Mucklowe, which she co-starred in and co-wrote with her younger brother, Charlie Cooper. Her other credits include Am I Being Unreasonable? and Rain Dogs.

Cooper was rumoured to be taking part in season 1 alongside her brother Charlie, but this never came into fruition due to reported schedule conflicts.

A source claimed: "Daisy is telly gold. She’s hilarious and would be perfect. Show bosses are pulling out all the stops to make this happen."

Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Age: 59

Job: Actress

Instagram: None

Ruth Jones is an actress and writer, best known for co-writing and starring in Gavin & Stacey as the formidable Vanessa 'Nessa' Shanessa Jenkins. She starred in a number of projects before and after the BBC Three hit, including Fat Friends, Stella and more recently, Run Away.

The Sun reported that the BBC had been approaching potential stars, with a source saying that Jones "would be an incredible addition to the cast if she can fit it into her schedule."

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Age: 44

Job: Actor

Instagram: @twhiddleston

Tom Hiddleston is an actor who first gained international fame for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, he has gone on to star in a number of critically acclaimed movies and TV shows, including The Night Manager, War Horse and The Essex Serpent.

Hiddleston has said he'd be open to appearing on the series, admitting that he'd like to be a Faithful.

Speaking about the series during an appearance on BBC Radio 2 with Richie Anderson, Hiddleston said: "I mean the celebrity one would be amazing. I think the whole show, the format is just the most ingenious thing, isn't it? It's completely compulsive. Maybe the best television I've ever seen."

He continued: "If you're a Traitor it's more of an acting exercise, right? It's a game, you have to keep deceiving and cloaking and dissembling and basically lying to people.

Ad

"It would be interesting though. I don't know, I think being a Faithful would be more of a curiosity scratcher somehow."