Wednesday season 3 is shaping up to be a big Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reunion, with another Tim Burton collaborator joining the cast.

Ad

Winona Ryder will appear as a guest star in the third season of the hit Netflix series, appearing opposite Wednesday’s lead star Jenna Ortega, who played Ryder’s daughter in the Beetlejuice sequel. Production on the third season has now begun near Dublin, Ireland.

Exact details of Ryder’s role in the series are yet to be confirmed.

The casting also marks a reunion between Ryder and Burton, who directed the Beetlejuice sequel and will continue to direct and executive produce Wednesday, as well as the film's writers, Al Gough and Miles Millar, who serve as Wednesday’s creators and showrunners.

Ryder appeared in the original Beetlejuice in 1988 as Lydia Deetz, a death-obsessed gothic teenager, before returning in the sequel as an adult version of the character.

In addition to starring in Beetlejuice and its sequel, Ryder has appeared in a handful of other Burton projects over the years including Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Frankenweenie (2012).

Winona Ryder. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Other new additions to the cast include Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), Kennedy Moyer (Roofman), and more.

"It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on Season Three," Gough and Millar said in a statement.

"We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary - your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned."

Burton added: "I'm so excited to be back for Season 3 and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine - Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah…makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky."

The new additions to the cast join Eva Green, who was previously announced to be joining the series as Morticia Addams’ sister Ophelia.

Green's casting debunked the fan theory that Lady Gaga’s character – Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood – would be revealed as Ophelia in disguise.

Meanwhile, other returning cast members in season 3 alongside Ortega include Emma Myers (Enid), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joanna Lumley (Hester), Luis Guzmán (Gomez) and Fred Armisen (Fester).

Wednesday seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.