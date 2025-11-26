Wednesday season 3 has found its Aunt Ophelia – and it isn't Lady Gaga, as some fans had predicted.

The character was briefly glimpsed at the end of the recent second chapter, but her face was never shown, leaving fans to speculate as to who might embody the long-foreshadowed role.

One leading theory was that Gaga's character – Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood – might have been revealed as Ophelia in disguise all along, but this has been debunked by a major new addition to the Wednesday cast.

We now know that Casino Royale star Eva Green will play Aunt Ophelia in season 3, with the French actor telling Tudum that she "can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family".

The casting isn't a total surprise given that Green has a long history of collaboration with Wednesday director and executive producer Tim Burton, dating back to 2012's gothic comedy Dark Shadows.

They two would later reunite on Burton's adaptation of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and most recently on Disney's live-action Dumbo remake, which hit cinemas back in 2019.

In a statement, Wednesday co-creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said: "Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen – elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable.

"Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world."

Eva Green. Stefania D'Alessandro / WireImage

Ophelia is the estranged sister of Morticia Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones), who we have briefly seen locked up in the spooky home of Grandmama Hester (Joanna Lumley) scrawling three menacing words: "Wednesday must die."

"The re-emergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb," Gough teased (via Tudum). "It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren't expecting, and then that's a driver into season 3."

Further casting for season 3 will be announced in due course, but Ortega is confirmed to reprise the lead role, with co-stars Emma Myers (Enid) and Hunter Doohan (Tyler), plus Zeta-Jones, Lumley, Luis Guzmán (Gomez) and Fred Armisen (Fester).

