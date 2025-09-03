Landing in hospital at the end of part one after being thrown from a window from Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) wakes up with Hyde Tyler (Hunter Doohan) on the loose, a killer zombie in town, and the vision best friend Enid (Emma Myers) will die no closer to being stopped.

Worst of all, the dead Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is back in her life as her new spirit guide – and still as acidic as ever.

That’s before even taking into account what’s going on at Nevermore, with Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi) manipulating siren Bianca (Joy Sunday) to do his dirty work, forcing her to use her power to do his bidding.

So with so much going on, how did everything wrap up? Here’s how the season finale unfolded – and what it means for the future.

Did Wednesday save Enid?

Yes and no. The prophetic vision Wednesday had of Enid’s death was successfully stopped – thanks to a delightfully wicked body swap trick courtesy of Rosaline Rotwood (Lady Gaga).

Living in each other’s shoes for a day allowed them to appreciate the pressure each was under, with Wednesday discovering Enid is not only a werewolf, but an Alpha – which history dictates could mean she ends up alone, and stuck in wolf form forever.

Emma Myers as Enid in Wednesday season 2. Helen Sloan/Netflix

Ms Capri (Billie Piper) tries to help Enid control her powers, but when Wednesday is later in trouble, Enid changes to gain the strength to save her. Now stuck, she fled Nevermore to be alone and to ensure she doesn’t hurt anyone.

What happened to Principal Dort?

Turns out Principal Dort is not just a master manipulator, but a con man. He’s even behind the Morning Song cult that Bianca and her mother had been stuck in, hiring an actor to play charismatic leader, Gideon.

When “Gideon” went off-script, prompting the world to try and hunt him down, Dort thought on his feet, established himself at Nevermore, and set about a new way to make money. Manipulating Bianca to do his bidding, he was protected by a special pocketwatch that made him immune to siren commands.

When Wednesday’s grandmother Hester (Joanna Lumley) announced plans to donate her entire fortune to him and Nevermore, she figured something was wrong, and confronted Bianca, who confessed everything but compelled Wednesday to forget what she said in a bid to save her mother. But our smart lady-of-sorrows had a back-up plan, her vanishing stalker/new friend Agnes (Evie Templeton), who kept herself hidden to repeat back to Wednesday what she’d been told.

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort in Wednesday season 2. Helen Sloan/Netflix

Armed with the information, Wednesday allowed her friends in on a masterplan to save everyone. At the gala, Agnes and Enid performed a dance routine to distract Dort, during which Enid, while invisible, stole his watch. When Bianca took to the stage alongside Dort, Morticia and Hester, she compelled him to confess his crimes to the entire student body.

Dort tried to make a run for it, even threatening Bianca’s life, but Ajax comes to her rescue, removing his hat and using his medusa powers to turn Dort into stone… just as a chandelier drops from the ceiling, shattering Dort to smithereens.

What a way to go.

Who was Slurp?

Pugsley’s pet zombie Slurp was comic relief in part one – but by part two, he has become the manipulative psychopath he was when he was once alive.

His real name is Isaac Night: a ‘DaVinci’ mad scientist who created his own clockwork heart, and created the LOIS machine at Willow Hill that stripped outsiders of their abilities. He is also the brother of Francoise, Tyler’s mother, the woman Wednesday helped escape from Willow Hill.

Eating brains to restore himself to his former appearance, and reuniting with both Francoise and Tyler, Isaac aims to complete what he started. Obsessed with trying to strip his sister of the Hyde ‘curse’ she hated so much, everyone else can be collateral damage.

Owen Painter as Slurp/Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2. Netflix

Back when Isaac was at school 30 years ago, this included Gomez (Luis Guzman), his roommate and best friend who, at the time, had electrical powers, and was happy to help his pal with an experiment. But Issac was using him as a source to make his machine work, deliberately draining him of his powers and almost killing him.

Thankfully, Morticia came to her beloved’s rescue, cutting off Isaac’s hand and stopping the experiment, blowing up Issac’s laboratory in the process. Isaac was killed, and they buried him underneath the Skull Tree, never to be spoken of again.

The Thing in Wednesday. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

However, the hand was somehow reanimated in the explosion. Everyone now knows him as Thing, Wednesday’s bodiless partner in crime.

With a plan to use Pugsley’s electrical charge for the experiment, Isaac kidnaps him at the Nevermore gala, leaving the rest of the family panicking to save him in time.

How does season 2 end?

Isaac, Francoise and Tyler work together to get everything in place for the procedure to strip Francoise of her Hyde powers –and it looks like it’s close to working, even managing to dispatch Wednesday by burying her under the Skull Tree, and reattaching Thing to Isaac’s body, finally making him complete once again.

Heading to Isaac’s lab in the school, Pugsley is bound to an electric chair, but Tyler is caught off-guard when he’s strapped down for the procedure instead, with his mother deciding to save him as it’s “too late for her”.

The only thing is, Tyler doesn’t want to be cured like she did, and is happy to remain a Hyde – but it falls on deaf ears as his controlling mother tells him to do as she says.

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams in Wednesday season 2. Netflix

Wednesday, having been freed by a werewolf-ed Enid and Agnes, arrives to save the day with the entire Addams Family in tow. While Tyler asks her to kill him, she instead sets him free, allowing him to transform into a Hyde and engage in a bitter battle with his mother, who also transformed. It ends with Francoise falling to her death from the roof of the school.

Enraged at losing ‘the only person he ever loved’, Isaac chokes Wednesday, and the family can’t get near him. What Isaac didn’t count on, though, was Thing’s alliance to the Addams. Turning on his body, Thing attacks Isaac, ultimately pulling out his clockwork heart and killing him, before detaching himself and returning to his real family.

What comes next?

With her family now safe and fully reunited, Wednesday wastes no time in planning her summer vacation – going on a new mission to track down Enid, who is stuck in her Alpha wolf form and heading toward the Canada border.

Naturally, there’s only one person she would ask to help her on this potentially deadly road trip: her Uncle Fester. Jumping into his moped’s sidecar, they leave Nevermore in their dust as they zoom off together, with Wednesday now possessing her Aunt Ophelia’s diary.

Joanna Lumley as Hester Frump in Wednesday. Owen Behan/Netflix

However, trouble is already brewing back home. Tyler is found at his parents’ gravesides by Ms Capri. She offers him a pack of Hydes to be part of: which means he’ll never need a master again. Tempted, he asks how she knows that to be possible, and she reveals her father was a Hyde. Tyler agrees, and they drive off to a mystery location together.

Meanwhile, Hester is revealed to have been hiding Morticia’s sister, Ophelia, in a cell under her home.

The message she’s scrawling on the wall? Wednesday Must Die.

Wednesday season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.