In the season 2 finale, Tyler was tricked by his mother Francoise (Frances O’Connor) into a dangerous procedure by his uncle Isaac (Owen Painter) that would rid him of his Hyde powers – with Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) a sacrifice in the electrifying operation.

When Wednesday came to save her brother, she saw the opportunity to finally kill Tyler, who had been tormenting her friends and promising to kill her – but instead, she cuts him loose with a swing of an axe, telling him simply: "I missed."

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Hunter explained its emblematic of the relationship Tyler and Wednesday have – which started with a ‘will they/won’t they’ romance back in season 1 before developing into a rivalry.

“Their dynamic throughout the whole show, and the fact that, when it comes to it, instead of killing him and kind of ending it all she frees him, they actually help each other out,” he said.

“You know, she's freeing him of his Masters again, and he's helping in that moment with her [by fighting Francoise].”

“Jenna came up with that last line, which was so cool to witness her kind of improving and coming up with that,” he added. “She ​​came in with so many great ideas. It was really incredible to watch.”

Unfortunately for Tyler, his freedom comes with a catch. According to the lore of the show, Hydes cannot survive without a master commanding him – and now his master Francoise is dead, he’s living on borrowed time.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

But he’s given a lifeline when Isadora Capri (Billie Piper) tells him about a pack of Hydes that live together and, as a united force, have no need for a master to survive, and the pair were last seen heading off to a mystery location together to track the pack down.

Speaking about what this means for season 3, Hunter said: “I want Tyler to find… I mean, I think I'll always kind of wrestle with the morality and then the Hyde versus Human side of himself, but I think we've still yet to see him be in control.

“Because, you know, obviously Laurel was control [in season 1]. He thought killing her because they're bond, that weakened, would free him. He didn't know that makes Hydes go crazy, and that in all of episode 5, he's just kind of losing touch with reality, and blinded by rage and dying.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday season 2. Jonathan Hession/Netflix

“Then he's under his mother and Isaac's control basically for the last three episodes.

“So when we kind of see him at the end, he knows he's gonna die. He doesn't have a master. He's kind of lost all hope. And then it’s this one little glimmer of hope that comes from Capri’s character.

“So I think he's like, What do I have to lose? Truly, I've lost everyone. It can't get worse.”

