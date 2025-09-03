Wednesday season 2 part 2 has also introduced us to some very intriguing new characters.

Part 1 left off with the patients of Willow Hill escaping, and Wednesday helping a mysterious woman out of her cell and into the night. We also saw Tyler (Hunter Doohan) make his escape in his Hyde form, while Pugsley's zombie friend Slurp (Owen Painter) went on another killing spree.

Little did we know how inextricably linked all three of them were. So, if you're delving into the latest episodes of Netflix's hit fantasy series, here's your guide to Francoise, Isaac, and, while we're at it, the full Galpin and Night family tree (as we know it so far).

Whether they'll continue to wreak havoc in the already confirmed Wednesday season 3 remains to be seen. Until then, find out the role they play in season 2.

Who are Francoise and Isaac in Wednesday season 2?

Francoise Galpin (nee Night) is Tyler's mother and the former wife of Sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane). Like Tyler, she's also a Hyde, but we learn in season 2 that she differs from him in a distinctive way – female Hydes can survive without a master, whereas males can't.

Meanwhile, Isaac Night is Francoise's genius brother and the true form of Pugsley's zombie friend Slurp. He's a DaVinci, an outcast with telekinetic powers.

After Slurp's escape from Willow Hill, he goes on another killing spree – but his murders have a purpose. The more brains he devours, the more he's able to regenerate back into his human form. After devouring poor Professor Orloff (Christopher Lloyd), he eventually gets back to his original state as Isaac, complete with all his wits and his memories.

Then, we learn more about the pair's unsettling backstory.

Owen Painter as Slurp/Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2 Netflix

When the siblings were students at Nevermore, Isaac built a machine to try to 'cure' Francoise of her condition, since being a Hyde is basically a death sentence. But he needed some help from his roommate at the time. Enter a young Gomez Addams!

Since Gomez had electrical abilities (like Pugsley), Isaac told him he needed to power the machine, even though he knew doing so would kill Gomez. While Morticia was able to save Gomez, the experiment broke the machine, killing Isaac in the process, and ridding Gomez of his abilities.

Terrified that someone would discover their secret, Gomez and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) buried Isaac in the Nevermore Cemetery – until their son Pugsley brought him back to life as zombie Slurp.

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams in Wednesday season 2. Netflix

Meanwhile, Francoise was living life as a normie. But, after Tyler was born, post-partum depression caused her Hyde nature to be unleashed and she was institutionalised at Willow Hill. It was previously believed that she died at the hospital, with Morticia even revealing she attended her funeral.

Actually, Francoise was kept prisoner as part of the LOIS programme, run by Augustus Stonehearst's daughter Judi (Heather Matarazzo) for years.

Following their escape from Willow Hill, Francoise and Isaac reunited with Tyler. But now, Francoise only has one mission on her mind: saving Tyler from being a Hyde and allowing him to live a normal life.

When they return to Nevermore, Francoise and Isaac kidnap Pugsley for his electrical powers and force Tyler into the machine. Before they can complete their mission, though, they're stopped by the Addams Family.

Thing in Wednesday. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

There's one last twist left though. Before Thing was Wednesday's right hand, he was quite literally Isaac's. While Isaac stitches Thing back onto his wrist, Thing betrays Isaac, ripping out his heart and proving his loyalty to the Addams family.

Elsewhere, a furious Tyler goes after his mother, with their fight resulting in Francoise falling to her death off the edge of Iago Tower.

Who plays Francoise and Isaac in Wednesday season 2?

Francoise is played by Frances O'Connor.

The British-Australian actress is known for roles including Peggy Hodgson in The Conjuring franchise, Rose Selfridge in Mr Selfridge, Gwendolen in The Importance of Being Earnest, and more.

Isaac Night is played by Owen Painter. He's known for playing Young Lucas in Tiny Beautiful Things and Jaden in The Handmaid's Tale.

Frances O'Connor at the Wednesday season 2 premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage

Galpin and Night family tree explained

After Wednesday season 2, we've come to know a fair few more members of the Galpin/Night family.

Here's everyone you need to know:

Sheriff Donovan Galpin - Tyler's father and Francoise's normie husband

Francoise Galpin (nee Night) - A Hyde, Tyler's mother and Sheriff Galpin's wife

Isaac Night - A DaVinci, Francoise's brother and Tyler's uncle

Tyler Galpin - A Hyde, Sheriff Galpin and Francoise's son, and Isaac's nephew

Thing - Previously attached to Isaac Night - but now has loyalties to the Addams Family

