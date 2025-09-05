British actor Billie joined the spooky-and-kooky Netflix series as Nevermore’s mysterious new music teacher and werewolf, Ms Isadora Capri.

While she initially seemed to take an interest in Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) thanks to her cellist skills, Capri quickly turned her attention to Enid (Emma Myers), when she discovered the colourful werewolf student may actually be an Alpha.

Keen to help her get her abilities in check, Capri became a mentor to Enid – with actress Emma said she loved working alongside the Doctor Who icon on their scenes.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Emma said: “She's amazing. What a woman! So sweet.”

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in Wednesday season 2. Jonathan Hession/Netflix

“She's really good at scolding you as a teacher, to the point where, when we were filming and she was getting mad at me, I was like, 'I'm sorry!'” she laughed.

“She's so lovely, and I hope I get to do more with her next season, because she's such a treat to work with. And what a great character, a very interesting character!”

While Capri became a source of support for Enid, it seems there is more up the teacher’s sleeve than meets the eye, with her particular interest in transforming students being revealed in the final moments of season 2

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri in Wednesday. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

After Hyde-morphing Tyler (Hunter Doohan) escaped the grips of his family, who wanted to get rid of his powers, Capri tracked him down and offered him a chance to join a pack of Hydes – revealing her father was one.

In the final scenes, she was seen driving him to an unknown location.

As for Enid, she also fled the area after going against Capri’s guidance and transforming into a werewolf in a bid to save Wednesday, leaving her stuck in her werewolf form.

But naturally, Wednesday won’t let her friend end up alone without a fight – and recruiting Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), she zoomed off on a road trip to track her bestie down and bring her home.

Is Capri the key to transforming Enid back to the rainbow-loving character we’ve come to love? We’ll have to wait until season 3 to find out.

Wednesday season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

