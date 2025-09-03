Ever since it was announced that chart-topper Gaga, who played a major part in the season 1 dance trend, would appear in the series in an unnamed role, the rumour mill has been churning.

We've speculated about her playing everyone from Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) long-lost sister Ophelia Frump to Wednesday's new spirit guide, but the truth is actually a lot more bizarre.

True to previous reports, Gaga plays a teacher called Rosaline Rotwood – only she actually plays her in ghost form.

Still struggling with her psychic abilities, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) seeks help from her grandmother, Hester (Joanna Lumley).

Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2 Netflix

She informs her that her old teacher, Rotwood, is buried in the Nevermore Cemetery. If a Raven (like Wednesday) recites the inscription on her gravestone, they'll be granted temporary second sight.

Of course, Wednesday immediately heads to the graveyard, invoking the spirit of Rotwood, played by none other than Gaga.

Rotwood temporarily grants Wednesday her second sight, telling her to place her palm over the flame of a candle. If she pulls her hand away, she breaks the Raven's gaze and there will be a price to pay.

Little does Wednesday know that Enid (Emma Myers) has come to take her back to the dorm.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Enid pulls Wednesday's hand away, breaking the Raven's gaze and causing the pair to fall unconscious, before waking up again in each other's bodies. Yep, it's a Freaky Friday situation.

Thankfully, after some body-swap shenanigans, Wednesday and Enid manage to swap back in the nick of time by granting each other a little empathy and understanding. But Rotwood's impact on their lives won't be forgotten in a hurry.

Meanwhile, Gaga has also released a new single titled The Dead Dance to celebrate her role in Wednesday season 2, with the music video being directed by Tim Burton.

As for Wednesday? Season 2 part 2 may be out now but not every thread is tied up. Worry not, however, as the show has been renewed for season 3. Nevermore awaits once more!

