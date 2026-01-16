❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
20 best Agatha Christie TV shows and movies, ranked – from Seven Dials to Murder on the Orient Express
With Netflix’s Seven Dials landing, it feels like the perfect moment to revisit Agatha Christie on screen – and decide which film and TV adaptations really are the gold standard.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 16 January 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad