Wicked: For Good is upon us, launching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo back onto our screens for another musical extravaganza.

Ad

The hotly-anticipated sequel will continue on from the events of Wicked: Part One, with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) now on the run from the Wizard’s soldiers after discovering he is a fraud, and Glinda (Ariana Grande) a celebrated public figure.

We’ll also meet classic Wizard of Oz characters the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow and Dorothy, whose appearance in the second film was teased during the first official trailer back in June.

But while there will be some overlap with the events of the Wizard of Oz, the focus of the film will remain squarely on the relationship and journeys of Elphaba and Glinda.

As well as the arrival of Dorothy, recent trailers for the film have also teased new songs and Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda’s wedding.

Wondering when you'll be able to stream the movie from the comfort of your own home? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Wicked: For Good - can you stream it?

Ariana Grande is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. Universal

Currently, Wicked: For Good is only available to watch in cinemas.

Wicked was released on Peacock on 21st March 2025 in the US, four months after its cinema release in November 2024.

If Wicked: For Good follows the same timeline, it won’t become available to stream in the US until mid-to-late March 2026.

While some Universal releases land on Peacock earlier, Wicked: For Good is being forecast to repeat, if not surpass, the success of the first film, meaning Universal is likely to maximise its theatrical run and likely won't release it before then.

In the UK, Wicked arrived on Sky Cinema in July 2025, eight months after landing in cinemas, meaning UK fans could have quit the wait on their hands if the sequel follows the same timeline.

However, the film is expected to land on digital platforms before it’s released for streaming, in both the UK and the US.

You can pre-order it from Prime Video and AppleTV in the UK, and from Prime Video and AppleTV in the US.

Will Wicked: For Good be available on Netflix?

We’re not expecting the film to come to Netflix any time soon, given the fact that it’s a Universal release.

As detailed above, Universal movies are released for streaming on the NBCUniversal platform, Peacock.

Will Wicked: For Good be available on Prime Video?

Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. Universal

While the film likely won’t become available on Netflix, Prime Video members will get a chance to see the movie, four months after it lands on Peacock.

This is thanks to a deal between Universal and Amazon that began in 2022, which sees Prime Video get new theatrical releases after they’ve left cinemas and after they’ve spent four months on Peacock. They then spend 10 months on Prime before returning to Peacock for another four months.

If Wicked: For Good doesn’t become available to stream on Peacock until mid-to-late March 2026, as predicted above, then it won’t be released on Prime Video until July 2026.

Will Wicked: For Good be available on Disney+?

No, the Universal film won't be coming to Disney+, but it will be available to stream on Peacock and Prime Video, as detailed above.

Will Wicked: For Good be available on NOW?

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but given that Wicked became available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW as part of an existing subscription back in July, we'd expect the second instalment to land on the platform eventually, too.

Wicked: For Good is out in UK cinemas now.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.