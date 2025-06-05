Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey is also back as Fiyero Tigelaar, as are Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard and Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman.

Take a peek at them in action below:

The trailer hints at the repercussions of what transpired at the end of Part One, with Elphaba on the run after being branded an enemy of the state, and Fiyero out looking for her.

Glinda, on the other hand, has embraced the Wizard and appears set to go on a journey to discover what "good" means.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda in Wicked. Universal Pictures

The film is scheduled to release in November, exactly one year after the first part arrived in cinemas.

Of course, we can expect some iconic tunes to bring the story to life, including favourites from the musical such as No Good Deed, As Long As You're Mine and For Good – the latter of which y0u can hear a glimpse of in the newly released clip.

The movie will also feature two new songs written by the Broadway musical's original composer and lyricist, Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release on 21st November 2025.

