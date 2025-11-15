Coming from the mind of Mood creator Nicôle Lecky is yet another twisted BBC drama for us to get stuck into. This time round, Wild Cherry centres on the affluent world of Richford Lake, which seems to be all designer bags, lunches and private school squabbles.

That is until a scandal rocks the tight-knit neighbourhood that sees teen best friends Grace and Allegra at its centre, with their mothers left reeling in the wake of what comes to light.

The official synopsis reads: "A coming-of-age drama for both mothers and daughters as they navigate privilege, power and social media. “Like mother like daughter” rings loudly in a complex world, where danger and betrayal is never far from the surface - even in a perfect town."

With the likes of The Penguin's Carmen Ejogo and House of the Dragon's Eve Best leading the cast as two working mothers with their daughters' best interests at heart, the cast of Wild Cherry includes plenty of familiar faces and rising stars alike.

But who's who in Wild Cherry? Read on to find out more about the cast of the new BBC drama.

Wild Cherry cast: Who stars in BBC drama?

The full cast of Wild Cherry is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you may have seen some of the stars previously.

Carmen Ejogo as Lorna Gibbons

Imogen Faires as Grace Gibbons

Eve Best as Juliet Lonsdale

Amelia May as Allegra Lonsdale

Nathaniel Martello-White as Steven Gibbons

James Murray as Raef Lonsdale

Nicôle Lecky as Gigi

Mia-Nicole Alexander Constable as Mia Gibbons

Catriona Chandler as Iris Milanovic

Katarina Cas as Jemima Milanovic

Isabelle Allen as Jocasta

Tara Webb as Noori Abas

Jason York as K Rizz

Sophie Winkleman as Frances

Daniel Lapaine as Daniel

John Marquez as Freddie Gladstone

Sonita Henry as Detective Khan

Clara Amfo as Ava

Will Bagnall as Jacob

Carmen Ejogo as Lorna Gibbons

Carmen Ejogo as Lorna in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery

Who is Lorna? A business mogul, Lorna lives in Richford Lake with her family but doesn't forget her humble beginnings of where she came from. She's not grown up around this level of wealth and privilege, which makes her able to see past the façade of some.

Where have I seen Carmen Ejogo? Ejogo is known for her roles in The Penguin, I'm A Virgo, The Girlfriend Experience and True Detective. She has also starred in Your Honor, The Crowded Room, Self Made and films like Alien: Covenant, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Purge: Anarchy.

Imogen Faires as Grace Gibbons

Imogen Faires as Grace in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Who is Grace? Grace is Lorna's daughter, who Lorna had before she met Steven. Grace is a model student and a high achiever so when the school scandal breaks, her family are more than a little disappointed in her.

Where have I seen Imogen Faires? Faires has had role in Dickensian, Marcella and Goldie's Oldies. She has also featured in The Dumping Ground and Casualty.

Eve Best as Juliet Lonsdale

Eve Best as Juliet Lonsdale in Wild Cherry BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery

Who is Juliet? Juliet is Allegra's mother and portrays the image of being a 'supermum', recently publishing a book on her parenting techniques and close bond with her daughter. Although it seems like it's anything but...

Where have I seen Eve Best? Best is known for her roles in House of the Dragon, Nurse Jackie, The Honourable Woman and Maryland. She has also starred in The Crown, Fate: The Winx Saga and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

Amelia May as Allegra Lonsdale

Amelia May as Allegra in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Who is Allegra? Allegra is part of the revered Lonsdale family and seems to have everything she could possibly ever want but harbours a lot of resentment towards her mother. She's got her own secrets and is central to the scandal that unfolds at her school.

Where have I seen Amelia May? Wild Cherry is May's TV debut.

Nathaniel Martello-White as Steven Gibbons

Nathaniel Martello-White as Steven in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Who is Steven? Steven is Grace's stepfather and is married to Lorna. A successful businessman who works alongside his wife, Steven is left reeling when Grace's actions are unveiled, which only adds to their tension in their home.

Where have I seen Nathaniel Martello-White? As well as directing the likes of The Strays and Just Act Normal, Martello-White has starred in The Winter King, Deceit, Small Axe, I Hate Suzie and One Dollar.

Nicôle Lecky as Gigi

Nicôle Lecky in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Who is Gigi? Gigi is a new face in Richford Lake and is someone who the local mothers don't exactly warm to on their first meeting. She's all about wellness and calm, working with the girls' school to offer life coaching to the teens.

Where have I seen Nicôle Lecky? As well as serving as writer and executive producer on Wild Cherry, Lecky has also starred (and penned) Mood, as well as had roles in Sweetpea, Bloods and Death in Paradise.

James Murray as Raef Lonsdale

James Murray as Raef Lonsdale in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Who is Raef? Raef is Juliet's husband and Allegra's father, who seems to remain the Lonsdale patriarch of mystery. Always busy and away on business, he doesn't initially seem all that supportive of his wife's latest book and the craze around it.

Where have I seen James Murray? Murray is best known for his roles in The Crown, Primeval, Defiance and Chaos, having also starred in Geek Girl and Masters of the Air.

All episodes of Wild Cherry will be available to watch on Saturday 15th November on BBC iPlayer from 6am and episodes 1 & 2 will premiere on BBC One from 9pm.

