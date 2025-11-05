After the success of BBC's Mood, Nicôle Lecky is back for yet another drama and this time round, Wild Cherry looks to be just as dramatic and twisted as Lecky's first series.

Not only has Lecky created and written the series, she's also starring in the show as Gigi, a fellow resident of the affluent neighbourhood of Richford Lake that is drawn into the drama encircling the main mother-daughter duos at the heart of this tale.

The series follows friends Juliet (Eve Best) and Lorna (Carmen Ejogo), two successful working mothers, who are shocked when their daughters get embroiled in a school wide scandal.

Well now, we have a juicy first look at Wild Cherry, thanks to a brand new official trailer that has just landed – and boy, does it look like a series that is prime for a binge-watch.

Alongside the trailer, the official release date for the series has also now been confirmed, and will land on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 15th November.

Eve Best as Juliet, Amelia May as Allegra, Carmen Ejogo as Lorna and Imogen Faires as Grace in Wild Cherry. Lesley Edith

"In this town, they had wonderful lives," we hear Lecky's Gigi narrate at the start of the trailer. "It was a world of privilege for all of them but in Richford Lake, everyone was hiding something."

We see flashes of the glamorous lives in question, from Juliet in the middle of a professional photoshoot to Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) enjoying time at their private school together and then, going to parties in lavish homes.

But we then see Allegra admit to a boy that there's a secret messaging app going round their school and we soon see things get a whole lot darker. It turns out that students have to pay to be featured on there, posting provocative pictures in exchange for likes and comments, it seems.

It's clear there's drama brewing in both camps of students and their parents as we see the adults sit down for a dinner party, which looks to be rather tense. But then things take a turn for the worse when we see that one of Grace and Allegra's friends has gone missing, with the police on the search for the truth.

As we see both Grace and Allegra's mugshots on a board in a police station, could they have something to do with it? But that simmering tension boils over into Juliet and Lorna's own dynamic, with Lorna telling Juliet to not tell her how to parent her own daughter.

"Nobody knew what they were capable of – until it was too late," we then hear as the scene shows Juliet, Allegra, Lorna and Grace all staring seriously at their reflections in a mirror. Could it be in the aftermath of something terrible? We'll just have to wait and see.

The official synopsis for Wild Cherry reads: "In Richford Lake things appear perfect for super-mum Juliet (Eve Best) and business mogul Lorna (Carmen Ejogo), but when their teens Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) are accused of a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school, toxic secrets and lies ripple throughout the community.

"A coming-of-age drama for both mothers and daughters as they navigate privilege, power and social media. “Like mother like daughter” rings loudly in a complex world, where danger and betrayal is never far from the surface - even in a perfect town."

All episodes of Wild Cherry will be available to watch on Saturday 15th November on BBC iPlayer from 6am and episodes 1 & 2 will premiere on BBC One from 9pm.

