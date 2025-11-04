It's been 19 months since the BBC announced the return of The Night Manager, which is set to come back to our screens for a second and third season.

Moreover, it's been almost 10 years since the first season of the show, based on John le Carré's 1993 novel, debuted. So, it's fair to say, fans have been waiting a while.

Finally, their prayers have been answered, as a first-look has finally been unveiled for The Night Manager season 2, meaning there shouldn't be too long left to wait now.

The images show us both Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman back in action as Jonathan Pine and Angela Burr respectively, while also giving us glimpses of new stars Diego Calva, who plays Teddy Dos Santos, Camila Morrone, who plays Roxana Bolaños, and Indira Varma (Doctor Who).

One image which is sure to grab fans' attention shows what appears to be a steamy moment between Pine and Calva and Morrone's characters. You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Tom Hiddleston, Camila Morrone and Diego Calva in The Night Manager season 2.

While season 2 is also expected to see returns for Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe, there are some central cast members who will be missing.

The likes of Hugh Laurie, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki are not expected to return – with some of these being very understandable given their characters' fates.

However, there will be other new characters joining the fray, with Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) and Hayley Squires (Adult Material) also having been cast in key roles.

According to Vanity Fair, season 2 will see Pine living under the alias Alex Goodwin, a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London.

A chance encounter with an old Roper mercenary will thrust him Pine into a "high-intensity new mission" involving Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, during which he meets businesswoman Roxana Bolaños, who reluctantly helps him permeate Teddy’s Colombian arms outfit.

When seasons 2 and 3 were first confirmed, Charlotte Moore, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, said in a statement: "After years of fervent speculation I'm incredibly excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series."

Meanwhile, Le Carré’s sons who run production company The Ink Factory, Simon and Stephen Cornwell, said: "Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré's original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible."

The Night Manager season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.