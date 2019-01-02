It’s officially the year Game of Thrones comes back and fans REALLY want a trailer
"I demand the trailer by combat!"
With the world welcoming in 2019, all good Game of Thrones fans have one thing on their mind: the final season of the hit HBO epic is now very close.
In fact, with the last episodes of the Westeros drama set to start airing in April, we’re due a full trailer soon, right?
That’s the thinking of the many many Thrones fans who replied to a tweet from HBO declaring it’s officially the year that Game of Thrones comes back.
It’s now officially the year that Game of Thrones comes back.
— HBO (@HBO) January 1, 2019
That's amazing. Where the trailer at though? https://t.co/Wpa87DpNKp
— Boitumelo (@BiteSize202) January 1, 2019
Where is the trailer we need the damn trailer where is the trailer release the damn trailer #GameOfThrones
— april•2019❄️ (@JonerysInSpace) January 2, 2019
Hey @GameOfThrones it’s 2019 where is that trailer at!!! pic.twitter.com/43uy4n6wah
— 지아나 (@lilgoblingigi) January 1, 2019
Trailer or I don't believe it https://t.co/UrFx3Z1QWV
— Budina❄️ (@steel_elle) January 1, 2019
the game of thrones fandom everytime hbo tweets something that isn’t the trailer pic.twitter.com/jxaefZGLxi
— ben (@starkricks) January 1, 2019
DROP
THE
TRAILER
COWARDS https://t.co/Ag23rJG6NJ
— Dany's whore🇨🇴 (@asongofdany) January 1, 2019
And looks like some are willing to go to extreme lengths to watch a preview…
I demand the trailer by combat pic.twitter.com/IYnsx6Vb9K
— Brian (@Brianswagg10) January 1, 2019
Although most are just happy this is the year we’ll see (hopefully) the most epic season yet…
This is the current mood of every Game of Thrones fan! 😋 pic.twitter.com/EHHs1aNyqS
— Fabs (@FatolaFabs) January 1, 2019
Me walking into 2019 knowing @GameOfThrones is only 4 months away #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/dRpAzfUf8R
— Sean Taylor (@Sean_Taylor1132) January 1, 2019
No matter how painful it’s going to be…
Hodor. pic.twitter.com/qU18Iw31ko
— Mila 💋 (@BlessedBeSerena) January 1, 2019
As a wise (and brutal) man once said, if you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.
Game of Thrones will return in April 2019