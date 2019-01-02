Accessibility Links

  4. It’s officially the year Game of Thrones comes back and fans REALLY want a trailer

It’s officially the year Game of Thrones comes back and fans REALLY want a trailer

"I demand the trailer by combat!"

Game of Thrones

With the world welcoming in 2019, all good Game of Thrones fans have one thing on their mind: the final season of the hit HBO epic is now very close.

In fact, with the last episodes of the Westeros drama set to start airing in April, we’re due a full trailer soon, right?

That’s the thinking of the many many Thrones fans who replied to a tweet from HBO declaring it’s officially the year that Game of Thrones comes back.

And looks like some are willing to go to extreme lengths to watch a preview…

Although most are just happy this is the year we’ll see (hopefully) the most epic season yet…

No matter how painful it’s going to be…

As a wise (and brutal) man once said, if you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.

Game of Thrones will return in April 2019

