However, he does have all the memories and intelligence he had before the brutal stabbing and some pretty neat new abilities.

Here's everything you need to know about when you can expect new episodes of the highly-anticipated anime.

Re:Monster episode 4 will be released on Crunchyroll on Monday 22nd April at 3pm GMT.

Episode 4 will be titled Re:Ject. New episodes of the anime drop weekly – so make sure to keep an eye out on Mondays.

Key art for Re:Monster. Crunchyroll

Re:Monster release schedule

The expected release schedule for Re:Monster is as follows. As with many anime, there may be delays, but we'll keep this page updated with the latest details.

Episode 4 – Monday 22nd April

Episode 5 – Monday 29th April

Episode 6 – Monday 6th May

Episode 7 – Monday 13th May

Episode 8 – Monday 20th May

Episode 9 – Monday 27th May

Episode 10 – Monday 3rd June

Episode 11 – Monday 10th June

Episode 12 – Monday 17th June

How many episodes will Re:Monster consist of?

Re:Monster is expected to have 12 episodes in its first season.

Re:Monster trailer

You can check out the trailer for Re:Monster below:

Where to watch Re:Monster in the UK

You can watch Re:Monster on Crunchyroll in the UK.

