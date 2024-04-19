Re:Monster release schedule: When is episode 4 out?
Everything you need to know about when new episodes of the anime are released.
Re:Monster is well and truly into its stride on Crunchyroll.
The anime follows former human Tomokui Kanata, who's reborn as a goblin after he's stabbed in the heart – basically, not an ideal situation.
However, he does have all the memories and intelligence he had before the brutal stabbing and some pretty neat new abilities.
Here's everything you need to know about when you can expect new episodes of the highly-anticipated anime.
Re:Monster episode 4 release date
Re:Monster episode 4 will be released on Crunchyroll on Monday 22nd April at 3pm GMT.
Episode 4 will be titled Re:Ject. New episodes of the anime drop weekly – so make sure to keep an eye out on Mondays.
Re:Monster release schedule
The expected release schedule for Re:Monster is as follows. As with many anime, there may be delays, but we'll keep this page updated with the latest details.
- Episode 4 – Monday 22nd April
- Episode 5 – Monday 29th April
- Episode 6 – Monday 6th May
- Episode 7 – Monday 13th May
- Episode 8 – Monday 20th May
- Episode 9 – Monday 27th May
- Episode 10 – Monday 3rd June
- Episode 11 – Monday 10th June
- Episode 12 – Monday 17th June
How many episodes will Re:Monster consist of?
Re:Monster is expected to have 12 episodes in its first season.
Re:Monster trailer
You can check out the trailer for Re:Monster below:
Where to watch Re:Monster in the UK
You can watch Re:Monster on Crunchyroll in the UK.
Re:Monster is available to stream on Crunchyroll.
