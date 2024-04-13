It follows young Kafka Hibino, who lives in a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju. He aspires to enlist in The Defense Force alongside his best friend.

With the first episode now out, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of future episodes.

When is Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 out?

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday 20th April at 3pm.

New episodes are released weekly on Saturdays and arrive on Crunchyroll simultaneously to their broadcast in Japan.

Kaiju No. 8. Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA/Crunchyroll

What time do new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 come out?

In the UK, new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 drop on Crunchyroll at 3pm BST.

That works out to the following times around the world:

10am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

9am Central Daylight Time (CDT)

8am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

7am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

What is the Kaiju No. 8 release schedule?

Here's the expected release schedule for Kaiju No. 8 so far. Of course, there could be delays and we'll keep this page updated with the latest. While the number of episodes is yet to be confirmed, we're expecting around 12.

Episode 1 - Saturday 13th April (out now)

Episode 2 - Saturday 20th April

Episode 3 - Saturday 27th April

Episode 4 - Saturday 4th May

Episode 5 - Saturday 11th May

Episode 6 - Saturday 18th May

Episode 7 - Saturday 25th May

Episode 8 - Saturday 1st June

Episode 9 - Saturday 8th June

Episode 10 - Saturday 15th June

Episode 11 - Saturday 22nd June

Episode 12 - Saturday 29th June

You can catch Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll.

