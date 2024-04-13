Kaiju No. 8 release schedule: When is episode 2 out?
The anime is finally here.
It's been a long time coming but the Kaiju No. 8 anime is finally here!
Four years after the manga was first released, the wildly popular story has begun on Crunchyroll.
It follows young Kafka Hibino, who lives in a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju. He aspires to enlist in The Defense Force alongside his best friend.
With the first episode now out, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of future episodes.
When is Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 out?
Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday 20th April at 3pm.
More like this
New episodes are released weekly on Saturdays and arrive on Crunchyroll simultaneously to their broadcast in Japan.
What time do new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 come out?
In the UK, new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 drop on Crunchyroll at 3pm BST.
That works out to the following times around the world:
- 10am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
- 9am Central Daylight Time (CDT)
- 8am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)
- 7am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)
What is the Kaiju No. 8 release schedule?
Here's the expected release schedule for Kaiju No. 8 so far. Of course, there could be delays and we'll keep this page updated with the latest. While the number of episodes is yet to be confirmed, we're expecting around 12.
- Episode 1 - Saturday 13th April (out now)
- Episode 2 - Saturday 20th April
- Episode 3 - Saturday 27th April
- Episode 4 - Saturday 4th May
- Episode 5 - Saturday 11th May
- Episode 6 - Saturday 18th May
- Episode 7 - Saturday 25th May
- Episode 8 - Saturday 1st June
- Episode 9 - Saturday 8th June
- Episode 10 - Saturday 15th June
- Episode 11 - Saturday 22nd June
- Episode 12 - Saturday 29th June
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
You can catch Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.