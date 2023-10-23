Despite the manga having begun just three years ago in 2020, Kaiju No 8 has quickly escalated the ranks and currently has over 11,000,000 copies in circulation. It's no surprise that an anime adaptation was soon on the way afterward, and with the manga receiving laudable praise for its unique premise, well-written characters and striking artwork, we expect the anime will be a monster-sized hit too.

Here's everything we know about Kaiju No 8, including release dates, trailer and cast.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kaiju No 8 is coming to Crunchyroll in April 2024.

Kaiju No 8's release date was officially announced by Crunchyroll at the 2023 New York Comic Con on Friday 13th October 2023, complete with a brief overview of the series by manga creator Naoya Matsumoto as well as a trailer giving us a first look at the epic monster battling series.

Kaiju No 8 cast

So far only a few of the cast members have been officially announced, which you can check out below - we'll be sure to update this page as soon as more voice cast members are announced.

Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No 8

Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa

What is the plot of Kaiju No 8?

Kaiju No 8. Crunchyroll

Series creator Naoya Matsumoto was present at Crunchyroll's industry panel at the 2023 New York Comic Con panel and more than happy to give audiences a little explanation into the inner workings of the series: "[Kaiju No 8] is a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, in the hopes of leading people into an even slightly brighter future.

More like this

"To anyone dealing with the complexities of reality that reads this manga, I hope it can help make your future a little brighter, too."

The basic outline of Kaiju No 8 is actually a little similar to Spider-Man – 32-year-old Kafka Hibino is a blue-collar worker who dreams of a more aspirational life, fighting alongside his longtime friend Mina Ashiro. However, he's instead tasked with cleaning toilets.

That is, until he accidentally finds himself at the centre of a life-changing accident that gives him the ability to transform into a human-like kaiju. Basically, instead of Spider-Man, he's Godzilla-Man.

Kaiju No 8 trailer

During the panel, Crunchyroll revealed the first trailer for the show which shows off its gorgeous animation and the remarkable scale of destruction that's to be offered throughout the series, with some horrifying monsters interspersed with some classic anime clichés like delicious-looking food and over-the-top expressions.

Kaiju No 8 is coming to Crunchyroll in April 2024.

Check out more of our anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.