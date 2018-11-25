Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone
All the instructions and voting information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing
The only way to make sure your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples get through to the next round is to actually vote! Whether that means picking up the phone or logging in to vote online, here’s how to do it:
How do I vote online for Strictly?
First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.
Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.
The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.
Is it free to vote online for Strictly?
Yes – there is no charge for voting online.
What are the Strictly phone voting numbers?
How to vote for Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Mobile: 6 22 52 02
Landline: 09015 22 52 02
How to vote for Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
Mobile: 6 22 52 03
Landline: 09015 22 52 03
How to vote for Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Mobile: 6 22 52 05
Landline: 09015 22 52 05
How to vote for Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara
Mobile: 6 22 52 06
Landline: 09015 22 52 06
How to vote for Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard
Mobile: 6 22 52 09
Landline: 09015 22 52 09
How to vote for Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Mobile: 6 22 52 10
Landline: 09015 22 52 10
How to vote for Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec
Landline: 09015 22 52 11
How to vote for Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
Landline: 09015 22 52 12
How to vote for Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Landline: 09015 22 52 13
How to vote for Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden
Landline: 09015 22 52 14
How to vote for Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Landline: 09015 22 52 15
How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?
Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.