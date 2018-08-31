Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Ryan warned over Roxanne ‘punching’ incident – but viewers are not convinced

Viewers have criticised CBB’s handling of the situation between Ryan Thomas and Roxanne Pallett

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas has been reprimanded on Celebrity Big Brother following an “altercation” with Emmerdale actress and fellow housemate Roxanne Pallett – but many viewers feel he did “nothing wrong”.

Advertisement

It is difficult to see exactly what happened on Thursday night’s show, but following what many viewers believe was play fighting between the pair, Pallett claimed she was “punched” by Thomas and labelled him a “woman beater”.

After the alleged incident, Pallett laughed and said to Thomas: “Ow, woman beater that bloody hurt. I was going to ask if you wanted your washing done but I might shrink them instead.”

She then walked into the bedroom and, referencing his Corrie character, said: “I’ve just been beaten up by Jason Grimshaw. Ow, Big Brother that hurt.”

In the Diary Room Pallett then asked to speak to a producer “about something that’s happened that’s made me feel really uncomfortable”. The next part of the conversation was not shown and Pallett subsequently returned to the house.

Later, Roxanne returned to the Diary Room and said: “I’m just a little bit in shock. I went from being upset to angry now. A boy has punched me repeatedly, unprovoked, completely deliberate.

“He actually punched me like a boxer would punch you back. We weren’t play fighting. It wasn’t banter, it wasn’t a joke. There was no exchange.

“I can’t believe you’re letting somebody stay that’s done that. It’s not OK.”

Thomas was given a formal warning by Big Brother about his behaviour. “While almost play fighting you punched Roxanne in the ribs,” he was told in the Diary Room. “Whether you intended to hurt Roxanne or not is irrelevant. Ryan, do you understand what you did is unacceptable?”

In response, Thomas said: “I think we both know and Roxanne knows there was no malice or hurt or anger in anything I did during this time.

“From your point of view while doing the show I am sorry and I do understand.”

Big Brother then issued a formal warning to Thomas and said he would risk being removed from the house if there was any repetition of his behaviour.

Pallett later decided to sleep in a separate room to the other housemates.

Thomas’s younger brother Scott jumped to his defence on Twitter: “I have now seen it all!” he wrote. “Women like that are so dangerous! Trying to damage my brothers reputation over what was blatantly some harmless play fighting.

“Be a drama queen all you want but don’t try and ruin someone in the process! Nasty that!”

I have now seen it all ! Women like that are so dangerous! Trying to damage my brothers reputation over what was blatantly some harmless play fighting. Be a drama queen all you want but don’t try and ruin someone in the process! Nasty that ! — Scott Thomas (@scottyspecial) August 30, 2018

On his Instagram story the former Love Island star also wrote that Pallett’s actions “make a mockery of actual domestic abuse victims”.

Many Celebrity Big Brother viewers have complained to Ofcom online, criticising Big Brother’s decision to reprimand Thomas for what they also believe was play fighting.

@Ofcom absolutely disgusted at the way CBB handled Roxanne’s complaint against Ryan. There is no way that he should have received a warning. — Karen Taylor (@kaz1407) August 30, 2018

I don’t believe in any man raising a hand to any women but I do believe what Roxanne is doing in big brother is making a mockery of women who have actually been terrified in violent relationships. Me being one! Am sorry but this isn’t a game luv it’s a serious accusation — Danielle Lloyd (@MissDLloyd) August 30, 2018

Roxanne is an insult to any man or woman that’s ever suffered from domestic abuse. Absolute shame on her. One of my least favourite housemates of all time 🙅🏻‍♀️ #CBB — Chloe CoCo Wilburn (@ChloeJade59) August 30, 2018

@Ofcom need to complain about #CBB disgraceful handling of the play carry on with Ryan & Roxanne. Cannot believe Ryan got a warning & Roxy allowed to make a mockery of REAL domestic violence! She is disgusting! She needs removed! That's how people's lives get ruined crying wolf😠 — Kerry Kevan (@Kerry_x_) August 31, 2018

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly on Channel 5 at 9pm