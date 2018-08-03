Maureen Lipman joins Coronation Street as “eye-wateringly withering” grandma Evelyn Plummer

Weatherfield had better look out

Maureen Lipman has joined Coronation Street as an “outspoken battleaxe” called Evelyn Plummer.

The acclaimed British actress and comedian, 72, is best known for starring in The Pianist, Educating Rita and Oklahoma (and of course those BT “ology” TV ads). More recently she’s appeared in TV series including Plebs and Ladies of Letters, and her theatre credits include over 25 West End productions.

We’ve already seen Lipman in Weatherfield back in 2002 when she made a brief appearance as snooty landlady Lillian Spencer.

But this time around she’ll be playing Tyrone Dobb’s grandmother Evelyn Plummer, who comes into his life after he decides to research his family history in the aftermath of his mum Jackie’s death.

According to ITV, Evelyn will soon be “ruling the roost” at number 9, much to Fiz’s dismay – and it isn’t long before she starts to ruffle a few feathers on the Street.

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: “I am beyond thrilled that we are introducing such a great new character, played by someone of Maureen’s pedigree.

“Evelyn is eye-wateringly withering and will add a fresh dollop of northern humour to the show as she turns Tyrone and Fiz’s lives upside down.”

The formidable Evelyn will make her debut on the cobbles in September.