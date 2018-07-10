Game of Thrones prequel reportedly to start filming in October

The spinoff could be filmed in the same studios as its parent show

The Game of Thrones prequel is coming. A lot sooner than expected, according to some reports.

Although HBO’s main Westerosi show isn’t due to air until next year, The Belfast Telegraph reports that another Thrones show – set 1,000 years before the likes of Jon Snow were born – will start filming in October this year.

The paper claims that cameras will roll at the Paint Hall in Belfast’s Titanic studios complex, Northern Ireland, the place where much of Game of Thrones was shot.

However, if true, this might not necessarily be the start of a new series. The prequel – telling the story of “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour” – could be simply shooting the ordered pilot before expanding the show further. A full series could still be years away.

And just like Thrones’ infamously bad pilot (where Kit Harington wore a “horrible wig”), there’s every chance we’ll never see this episode on screens.

HBO hasn’t yet revealed any casting news for the series and the show doesn’t yet have a name, with George RR Martin only offering a potential working title The Long Night.

“We’re very early in the process, of course, with the pilot order just in, so we don’t have a director yet, or a cast, or a location, or even a title,” the Game of Thrones author said in June this year.

So, best to think of this project as like the white walkers in the first Thrones series: exciting, but years away from doing anything interesting on screen.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and NOWTV in 2019