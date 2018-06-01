Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says that the season 8 scripts self-destruct

HBO have taken extra measures to prevent further leaks ahead of the show's final season

HBO are taking major precautionary measures to prevent leaks from spoiling the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones. According to actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the scripts “vanish” the moment the actors have finished shooting a scene.

Speaking to a reporter at Cannes Film Festival last month, the star, who plays Jaime Lannister in the series, revealed just how seriously the team are taking the threat of leaks.

“They’re very very strict,” he said. “It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene — and we only have it digitally — and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like Mission: Impossible. ‘This will self-destruct.'”

Check out a short clip of Coster-Waldau discussing the season 8 security measures below.

Last year, while season 7 was in the middle of its run, HBO’s computer system was hacked by a man demanding a ransom in Bitcoin, who threatened to release scripts and full episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers and GoT. The US Government has since charged Behzad Mesri, a member of the Turk Black Hat Security hacking team, with the perpetrating the attacks.

Ever since, network executives have been looking for a way to safeguard the secrets of the final season of their biggest show. Coster-Waldau has previously said that rumours of fake scripts being circulated were overblown, assuring that the only ones he has seen are the real deal.

He also had some nice things to say about the show’s finale, without giving much away anything at all.

“We end the right way and the show ends on its own terms,” he says. “When I read the scripts for the last season, I was like, ‘Wow, they really pulled it off.’”

Fingers crossed the new Mission Impossible-style scripts will keep us all spoiler-free ahead as we enter 2019.

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to air in 2019