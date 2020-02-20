How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Everton in the Premier League

You would hardly believe it given the first half of each team’s season, but Arsenal and Everton are bearing down on the European places as the season approaches crunch time.

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a solid, hard-working unit with a batch of draws to their name, and a 4-0 victory over Newcastle last weekend suggests even further progress is being made.

The Gunners head into the weekend just seven points adrift of the top four with very few sides consistently piling up the wins ahead of them.

Everton may arguably be the team to halt their rise though, with the Toffees also enjoying a solid unbeaten run.

Carlo Ancelotti is reaping the rewards of a 4-4-2 system with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin starring up top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

What channel is Arsenal v Everton?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Everton

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Both sides are playing well, with plenty to play for, and a draw doesn’t particularly advance either of their causes.

Arsenal and Everton will both be playing to win this one and it could lead to a terrific encounter.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil all got on the scoresheet against Newcastle, and that amount of attacking quality – rising in confidence – may be enough to nick a close victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Everton