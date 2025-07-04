The size of the competition has expanded from a four-team skirmish for glory to a 16-team scramble for silverware, with 52 nations in the mix for qualification.

But while England are the reigning champions and Spain are the current dominant force in the women's game, who is the most successful nation in this tournament?

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the most successful teams in Women's Euro history.

Who has won the Women's Euro most?

Germany are the runaway queens of Europe, winning four times as many tournaments as their nearest rival.

Remarkably, Norway are one of just two teams with multiple victories to their name.

England won their first ever major international trophy in 2022, while the dominant force in women's football, reigning world champions Spain, are yet to win the Euros.

Germany – 8* (inc West Germany in 1989) Norway – 2 Sweden – 1 England – 1 Netherlands – 1

List of Women's Euros winners

1984 – Sweden

1987 – Norway

1989 – West Germany

1991 – Germany

1993 – Norway

1995 – Germany

1997 – Germany

2001 – Germany

2005 – Germany

2009 – Germany

2013 – Germany

2017 – Netherlands

2022 – England

