Who has won the most Women's Euros? Full winners list
Your guide to the most successful teams in Women's Euro history.
The Women's European Championships is not a new thing. It has been over 40 years since the first UEFA final saw Sweden topple England in 1984.
The competition boasts a rich history since its inception, dating back long before England's maiden triumph in 2022.
The size of the competition has expanded from a four-team skirmish for glory to a 16-team scramble for silverware, with 52 nations in the mix for qualification.
But while England are the reigning champions and Spain are the current dominant force in the women's game, who is the most successful nation in this tournament?
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the most successful teams in Women's Euro history.
Who has won the Women's Euro most?
Germany are the runaway queens of Europe, winning four times as many tournaments as their nearest rival.
Remarkably, Norway are one of just two teams with multiple victories to their name.
England won their first ever major international trophy in 2022, while the dominant force in women's football, reigning world champions Spain, are yet to win the Euros.
- Germany – 8* (inc West Germany in 1989)
- Norway – 2
- Sweden – 1
- England – 1
- Netherlands – 1
List of Women's Euros winners
- 1984 – Sweden
- 1987 – Norway
- 1989 – West Germany
- 1991 – Germany
- 1993 – Norway
- 1995 – Germany
- 1997 – Germany
- 2001 – Germany
- 2005 – Germany
- 2009 – Germany
- 2013 – Germany
- 2017 – Netherlands
- 2022 – England
