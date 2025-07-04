Enzo Maresca has even more firepower in his ranks for the latter stages of the revamped summer tournament as new signing João Pedro has linked up with the squad after joining from Brighton.

Palmeiras finished top of a fairly weak Group A before edging past compatriots Botafogo in a 1-0 extra-time victory.

Chelsea will be high in confidence but they'll know not to underestimate their Brazilian opposition – having been beaten by Flamengo earlier in the tournament and seen other European heavyweights slip up in the knockout stages.

The winner will book a place in Tuesday's semi-final against either Fluminense or Al-Hilal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Palmeiras v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Palmeiras v Chelsea?

Palmeiras v Chelsea will take place on Friday 4th July 2025, but for UK viewers it will go ahead in the early hours of Saturday 5th July.

Palmeiras v Chelsea kick-off time

Palmeiras v Chelsea will kick off at 2am UK time in the early hours of Saturday.

What TV channel is Palmeiras v Chelsea on?

Palmeiras v Chelsea will be shown live on 5.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Palmeiras v Chelsea online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Palmeiras v Chelsea on radio?

Yes – you can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

