Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Champions League, Anthony Joshua, French Open and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with full guide to the year in sport.

From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, England host Australia in the Ashes this summer while Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions will be gunning for glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.

RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

Sporting calendar 2019: How to watch every event live on TV

May

25 May: Scottish Cup final – live on BBC

25 May: League Two play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25 May: Rugby Pro 14 final – live on Premier Sports

25 May: Formula E – Berlin, Germany

26 May: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26 May: League One play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26 May: Indy 500 – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26 May – 9 June: French Open tennis – live on ITV and Eurosport

27 May: Championship play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

29 May: Europa League final – live on BT Sport

30 May – 14 July: Cricket World Cup – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

June

1 June: Champions League final – live on BT Sport

1 June: Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. – live on Sky Sports Box Office

1 June: Epsom Derby – live on ITV

1 June: Premiership final (rugby union) – live on BT Sport

5-9 June: UEFA Nations League finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

7 June – 7 July: Women’s World Cup (football) — live on BBC

7-11 June: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

9 June: Formula 1 – Canadian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

13-16 June: US Open golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14 June – 7 July: Copa America 2019

15 June – 13 July: Africa Cup of Nations

22 June: Formula E – Bern, Switzerland

23 June: Formula 1 – French Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

29 June – 21 July: Tour de France – live on ITV and Eurosport

30 June: Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

July

1 – 14 July: Wimbledon 2019 — live on BBC

12-21 July: Netball World Cup — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

22-23 July: Formula E – New York, USA

14 July: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix – live on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV

18-21 July: Open Championship golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

20-21 July: Athletics Anniversary Games – live on BBC

24-27 July: International cricket: England v Ireland Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28 July: Formula 1 – German Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

August

1-5 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 1st Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

9-11 August: Premier League 2019/20 season begins

14 August: UEFA Super Cup

14-18 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

22-26 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

24 August: Rugby League Challenge Cup final

26 August – 8 September: US Open tennis – live on Amazon Prime Video

September

1 September: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

4-8 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 4th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

5 September: NFL season begins – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

5-10 September: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

8 September: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

8 September: Great North Run – live on BBC

12-16 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 5th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

19-22 September: Golf PGA Championship – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

20 September – 2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 – live on ITV

22 September: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

22-29 September: Cycling Road World Championships – live on Eurosport

27 September – 6 October: IAAF World Championships in Athletics — live on BBC1, BBC2 and Red Button

29 September: Formula 1 – Russian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

10-15 October: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

12 October: Super League Grand Final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

13 October: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

27 October: Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 final – live on ITV

3 November: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

11-17 November: ATP Tennis finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14-19 November: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

17 November: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

18-24 November: Davis Cup (tennis) – live on BBC

28 November – 8 December: UK Snooker Championship

December

1 December: Formula 1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

