Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Champions League, Anthony Joshua, French Open and more
Find out which channel every major sporting event is on TV this year, including full details from BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more
Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.
From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.
Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, England host Australia in the Ashes this summer while Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions will be gunning for glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.
RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.
Sporting calendar 2019: How to watch every event live on TV
May
25 May: Scottish Cup final – live on BBC
Hearts v Celtic match preview, prediction and how to watch
25 May: League Two play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Newport v Tranmere match preview, prediction and how to watch
25 May: Rugby Pro 14 final – live on Premier Sports
Glasgow Warriors v Leinster match preview, prediction and how to watch
25 May: Formula E – Berlin, Germany
Formula E 2019 race calendar and TV guide
26 May: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Monaco Grand Prix preview, preview, TV guide and schedule
26 May: League One play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Charlton v Sunderland match preview, prediction and how to watch
26 May: Indy 500 – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Indy 500 preview, TV guide and schedule
26 May – 9 June: French Open tennis – live on ITV and Eurosport
French Open 2019 preview, TV guide and schedule
27 May: Championship play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Aston Villa v Derby match preview, prediction and how to watch
29 May: Europa League final – live on BT Sport
Chelsea v Arsenal match preview, prediction and how to watch
30 May – 14 July: Cricket World Cup – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Cricket World Cup preview, fixtures and how to watch
June
1 June: Champions League final – live on BT Sport
Tottenham v Liverpool match preview, prediction and how to watch
1 June: Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. – live on Sky Sports Box Office
Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. preview and how to watch
1 June: Epsom Derby – live on ITV
1 June: Premiership final (rugby union) – live on BT Sport
5-9 June: UEFA Nations League finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
UEFA Nations League fixtures, TV guide and match previews – including predictions
Portugal v Switzerland: Date, time, how to watch, preview, prediction
England v Netherlands: Date, time, how to watch, preview, prediction
7 June – 7 July: Women’s World Cup (football) — live on BBC
7-11 June: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
9 June: Formula 1 – Canadian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Canadian Grand Prix preview, preview, TV guide and schedule
13-16 June: US Open golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14 June – 7 July: Copa America 2019
15 June – 13 July: Africa Cup of Nations
22 June: Formula E – Bern, Switzerland
23 June: Formula 1 – French Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
29 June – 21 July: Tour de France – live on ITV and Eurosport
30 June: Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
July
1 – 14 July: Wimbledon 2019 — live on BBC
Wimbledon 2019 preview, TV guide and schedule
12-21 July: Netball World Cup — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
22-23 July: Formula E – New York, USA
14 July: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix – live on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV
18-21 July: Open Championship golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20-21 July: Athletics Anniversary Games – live on BBC
24-27 July: International cricket: England v Ireland Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28 July: Formula 1 – German Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
August
1-5 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 1st Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
9-11 August: Premier League 2019/20 season begins
14 August: UEFA Super Cup
14-18 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
22-26 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
24 August: Rugby League Challenge Cup final
26 August – 8 September: US Open tennis – live on Amazon Prime Video
September
1 September: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
4-8 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 4th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
5 September: NFL season begins – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
5-10 September: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
8 September: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
8 September: Great North Run – live on BBC
12-16 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 5th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
19-22 September: Golf PGA Championship – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20 September – 2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 – live on ITV
22 September: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
22-29 September: Cycling Road World Championships – live on Eurosport
27 September – 6 October: IAAF World Championships in Athletics — live on BBC1, BBC2 and Red Button
29 September: Formula 1 – Russian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
10-15 October: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
12 October: Super League Grand Final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
13 October: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
27 October: Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 final – live on ITV
3 November: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
11-17 November: ATP Tennis finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14-19 November: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
17 November: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
18-24 November: Davis Cup (tennis) – live on BBC
28 November – 8 December: UK Snooker Championship
December
1 December: Formula 1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.