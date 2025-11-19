The Ashes 2025/26 has landed. The bluster, the bravado and the banter stops as play begins with England seeking glory down under in Australia.

Captain Ben Stokes will lead his men into the ultimate crucible aiming to secure the iconic urn for the first time since 2015.

Australia have won the last three series on home territory, while England have drawn the last two series on British soil.

Joe Root will be gunning to make his first century down under, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are fit and raring to fire in the bowling attack.

Fans in the UK face some difficult decisions as to how they follow the Ashes given the time difference, but one thing is for sure: you won't be disappointed if you brave the late nights and early starts. It's going to be a cracker.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details about TV coverage of the Ashes in 2025/26.

The Ashes 2025/26 TV coverage

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

The series runs between Friday 21st November 2025 and Monday 8th January 2026 with full timings and dates in our complete Ashes 2025/26 schedule guide.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

The Ashes 2025/26 live stream

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream every ball on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

