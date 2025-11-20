The Ashes has a knack of creeping up on you. One moment it's a far off destination, then all of a sudden we're in the thick of it.

England jet to Australia aiming to break a run of three consecutive series defeats down under with a rejigged schedule for 2025/26.

The series gets under way in Perth as opposed to the Gabba in Brisbane, breaking a convention that has stood since 1982.

However, the 'Gabbatoir' – a notorious ground for visiting teams – will fire up for the second Test, which will be a day/night affair.

The teams move onto a potential decider in Adelaide should one side dominate proceedings, though it's more likely the urn will be clinched in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne or the New Year's Test in Sydney.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Ashes in 2025/26.

The Ashes 2025/26 schedule

All UK times and dates.

1st Test in Perth (Optus Stadium) : from 2:20am , Friday 21st November

: from , Friday 21st November 2nd Test in Brisbane (The Gabba, Day/Night) : from 4am , Thursday 4th December

: from , Thursday 4th December 3rd Test in Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) : from 11:30pm , Tuesday 16th December

: from , Tuesday 16th December 4th Test in Melbourne (MCG, Boxing Day Test) : from 11:30pm , Thursday 25th December

: from , Thursday 25th December 5th Test in Sydney (SCG, New Year’s Test): from 11:30pm, Saturday 3rd January

The Ashes 2025/26 TV and live stream coverage

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Or access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream every ball on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

