Cricket's biggest franchise league is back. The Indian Premier League returns for its 19th edition in 2026, with the best white-ball players on the planet set to battle it out across the Spring months.

Ad

It feels like the dust has barely settled on India's T20 World Cup win but the fast-moving cricket calendar means fans don't have to wait long for their next taste of the sport's most explosive format – with big-hitting batters, ferocious fast bowlers, and scheming spinners set to take centre stage once again.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long wait for a first title last year after talisman Virat Kohli top-scored to help them beat Punjab Kings by six runs in a nail-biting final.

Having kept much of their title-winning squad together, RCB will be eyeing another triumph but face some serious competition in the likes of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants.

The stage is set for another rollercoaster season in the IPL. Fans in the UK will be treated to extensive live coverage of every single game from the season-opener all the way through to the final.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the IPL 2026.

When is the IPL 2026 season?

The IPL 2026 season kicks off on Saturday 28 March 2026 and runs until the final on Sunday 31 May 2026.

The play-offs start with Qualifier 1 on Tuesday 26 May 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

How to watch the IPL 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the IPL 2026 live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

IPL 2026 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Only the start of the schedule and dates have been announced so far. This page will be updated with the full schedule when it is available.

Regular season

Saturday 28 March

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (2pm)

Sunday 29 March

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Monday 30 March

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Tuesday 31 March

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Wednesday 1 April

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Thursday 2 April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Friday 3 April

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Saturday 4 April

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (11am)

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Sunday 5 April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (11am)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Monday 6 April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Tuesday 7 April

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Wednesday 8 April

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Thursday 9 April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Friday 10 April

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Saturday 11 April

Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am)

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Sunday 12 April

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (11am)

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

More to follow...

Qualifier 1

Tuesday 26 May

TBC v TBC (TBC)

Eliminator

Wednesday 27 May

TBC v TBC (TBC)

Qualifier 2

Friday 29 May

TBC v TBC (TBC)

Final

Sunday 31 May

TBC v TBC (TBC)

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.