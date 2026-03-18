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IPL 2026 on TV: Indian Premier League channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the IPL 2026 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 3:09 pm
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