The 2026 County Championship campaign is upon us – and with it the start of a new English cricket season.

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While no longer the powerhouse that it once was, the four-day domestic competition remains a favourite among purists and is the backbone of English red-ball cricket.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's Test side may still be licking their wounds after an all-too-familiar Ashes humbling Down Under but at the county level, there are reasons for fans of all 16 teams to believe this could be their year.

Watch the County Championship 2026 on ECB.co.uk and your team's official YouTube channel

Nottinghamshire ended Surrey's recent Division One dominance last year, winning their seventh title, but the Oval outfit are the favourites again this year – with the defending champions, Somerset, and Essex among the others expected to challenge.

In Division Two, the two relegated teams, Durham and Worcestershire, are fancied to be frontrunners, while sleeping giants Lancashire and dark horses Derbyshire will have sights set on promotion as well.

The County Championship is, to many, cricket in its purest form, and there will be extensive coverage throughout the season. With Test players in the mix in the opening rounds, there are plenty of reasons to tune in for the start of the 2026 campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the County Championship 2026.

When is the County Championship 2026?

The County Championship season starts on Friday 3 April 2026.

The final round of County Championship fixtures starts on Thursday 24 September 2026 and wraps up on Sunday 27 September 2026.

How to watch the County Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

Unfortunately, the County Championship 2026 will not be broadcast live on TV.

However, all matches will be available to watch for free via the Match Centre on ECB.co.uk and through your team's official YouTube channel, which you can stream through smart TVs.

Fans can also watch live on mobile or tablet through the England Cricket app.

County Championship on the radio

Few sports suit the airwaves quite like cricket and there will be extensive radio coverage throughout the County Championship.

Every ball of the season, in both divisions, will be broadcast live on local radio and the BBC Sport website. Listeners can also tune in through the England Cricket app or via teams' YouTube streams.

County Championship 2026 schedule

All start 11am UK time. Subject to change.

April

Division One: Friday 3 - Monday 6 April

Warwickshire v Surrey, at Edgbaston

Hampshire v Essex, at the Rose Bowl

Glamorgan v Yorkshire, at Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire v Sussex, at Grace Road

Somerset v Nottinghamshire, at Taunton

Division Two: Friday 3 - Monday 6 April

Derbyshire v Worcestershire, at Derby

Middlesex v Gloucestershire, at Lord's

Northamptonshire v Lancashire, at Northampton

Durham v Kent, at Chester-le-Street

Division One: Friday 10 - Monday 13 April

Essex v Somerset, at Chelmsford

Sussex v Warwickshire, at Hove

Yorkshire v Hampshire, at Headingley

Surrey v Leicestershire, at The Oval

Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan, at Trent Bridge

Division Two: Friday 10 - Monday 13 April

Middlesex v Worcestershire, at Lord's

Gloucestershire v Durham, at Bristol

Kent v Northamptonshire, at Canterbury

Lancashire v Derbyshire, at Old Trafford

Division One: Friday 17 - Monday 20 April

Hampshire v Somerset, at the Rose Bowl

Warwickshire v Essex, at Edgbaston

Division Two: Friday 17 - Monday 20 April

Northamptonshire v Middlesex, at Northampton

Gloucestershire v Lancashire, at Bristol

Division One: Friday 24 - Monday 27 April

Nottinghamshire v Warwickshire, at Trent Bridge

Yorkshire v Sussex, at Headingley

Surrey v Essex, at The Oval

Glamorgan v Leicestershire, at Sophia Gardens

Division Two: Friday 24 - Monday 27 April

Derbyshire v Gloucestershire, at Derby

Durham v Lancashire, at Chester-le-Street

Worcestershire v Kent, at New Road

May

Division One: Friday 1 - Monday 4 May

Surrey v Sussex, at The Oval

Hampshire v Glamorgan, at the Rose Bowl

Somerset v Yorkshire, at Taunton

Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire, at Grace Road

Division Two: Friday 1 - Monday 4 May

Kent v Derbyshire, at Canterbury

Northamptonshire v Worcestershire, at Northampton

Middlesex v Durham, at Lord's

Division One: Friday 8 - Monday 11 May

Essex v Hampshire, at Chelmsford

Warwickshire v Yorkshire, at Edgbaston

Nottinghamshire v Surrey, at Trent Bridge

Glamorgan v Somerset, at Sophia Gardens

Sussex v Leicestershire, at Hove

Division Two: Friday 8 - Monday 11 May

Derbyshire v Northamptonshire, at Derby

Gloucestershire v Kent, at Bristol

Worcestershire v Durham, at New Road

Lancashire v Middlesex, at Old Trafford

Division One: Friday 15 - Monday 18 May

Essex v Leicestershire, at Chelmsford

Hampshire v Nottinghamshire, at the Rose Bowl

Warwickshire v Glamorgan, at Edgbaston

Yorkshire v Surrey, at Headingley

Somerset v Sussex, at Taunton

Division Two: Friday 15 - Monday 18 May

Kent v Durham, at Canterbury

Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire, at Bristol

Middlesex v Derbyshire, at Lord's

Lancashire v Worcestershire, at Old Trafford

June

Division One: Sunday 7 - Wednesday 10 June

Surrey v Hampshire, at The Oval

Division One: Friday 12 - Monday 15 June

Yorkshire v Warwickshire, at Headingley

Leicestershire v Essex, at Grace Road

Sussex v Glamorgan, at Hove

Nottinghamshire v Somerset, at Trent Bridge

Division Two: Friday 12 - Monday 15 June

Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire, at Northampton

Lancashire v Kent, at Old Trafford

Worcestershire v Middlesex, at New Road

Durham v Derbyshire, at Chester-le-Street

Division One: Friday 19 - Monday 22 June

Essex v Nottinghamshire, at Chelmsford

Leicestershire v Yorkshire, at Grace Road

Glamorgan v Surrey, at Sophia Gardens

Sussex v Hampshire, at Hove

Somerset v Warwickshire, at Taunton

Division Two: Friday 19 - Monday 22 June

Kent v Middlesex, at Canterbury

Derbyshire v Lancashire, at Derby

Worcestershire v Gloucestershire, at New Road

Durham v Northamptonshire, at Chester-le-Street

August

Division One: Thursday 20 - Sunday 23 August

Surrey v Nottinghamshire, at The Oval

Warwickshire v Sussex, at Edgbaston

Leicestershire v Glamorgan, at Grace Road

Somerset v Essex, at Taunton

Hampshire v Yorkshire, at the Rose Bowl

Division Two: Thursday 20 - Sunday 23 August

Middlesex v Kent, at Lord's

Derbyshire v Durham, at Derby

Lancashire v Northamptonshire, at Old Trafford

Gloucestershire v Worcestershire, at Bristol

Division One: Thursday 27 - Sunday 30 August

Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire, at Edgbaston

Essex v Surrey, at Chelmsford

Yorkshire v Leicestershire, at Headingley

Glamorgan v Hampshire, at Sophia Gardens

Sussex v Somerset, at Hove

Division Two: Thursday 27 - Sunday 30 August

Derbyshire v Middlesex, at Derby

Northamptonshire v Kent, at Northampton

Worcestershire v Lancashire, at New Road

Durham v Gloucestershire, at Chester-le-Street

September

Division One: Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 September

Essex v Sussex, at Chelmsford

Surrey v Yorkshire, at The Oval

Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire, at Trent Bridge

Somerset v Glamorgan, at Taunton

Hampshire v Warwickshire, at the Rose Bowl

Division Two: Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 September

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire, at Bristol

Kent v Worcestershire, at Canterbury

Northamptonshire v Durham, at Northampton

Middlesex v Lancashire, at Lord's

Division One: Tuesday 8 - Friday 11 September

Nottinghamshire v Hampshire, at Trent Bridge

Yorkshire v Essex, at Headingley

Glamorgan v Warwickshire, at Sophia Gardens

Sussex v Surrey, at Hove

Leicestershire v Somerset, at Grace Road

Division Two: Tuesday 8 - Friday 11 September

Derbyshire v Kent, at Derby

Worcestershire v Northamptonshire, at New Road

Durham v Middlesex, at Chester-le-Street

Lancashire v Gloucestershire, at Old Trafford

Division One: Tuesday 15 - Friday 18 September

Essex v Warwickshire, at Chelmsford

Leicestershire v Hampshire, at Grace Road

Yorkshire v Somerset, at Headingley

Surrey v Glamorgan, at The Oval

Sussex v Nottinghamshire, at Hove

Division Two: Tuesday 15 - Friday 18 September

Durham v Worcestershire, at Chester-le-Street

Northamptonshire v Derbyshire, at Northampton

Gloucestershire v Middlesex, at Bristol

Kent v Lancashire, at Canterbury

Division One: Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 September

Warwickshire v Leicestershire, at Edgbaston

Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire, at Trent Bridge

Hampshire v Sussex, at the Rose Bowl

Glamorgan v Essex, at Sophia Gardens

Somerset v Surrey, at Taunton

Division Two: Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 September

Kent v Gloucestershire, at Canterbury

Middlesex v Northamptonshire, at Lord's

Worcestershire v Derbyshire, at New Road

Lancashire v Durham, at Old Trafford

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