The 2026 County Championship campaign is upon us – and with it the start of a new English cricket season.

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While no longer the powerhouse that it once was, the four-day domestic competition remains a favourite among purists and is the backbone of English red-ball cricket.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's Test side may still be licking their wounds after an all-too-familiar Ashes humbling Down Under but at the county level, there are reasons for fans of all 16 teams to believe this could be their year.

Nottinghamshire ended Surrey's recent Division One dominance last year, winning their seventh title, but the Oval outfit are the favourites again this year – with the defending champions, Somerset, and Essex among the others expected to challenge.

In Division Two, the two relegated teams, Durham and Worcestershire, are fancied to be frontrunners, while sleeping giants Lancashire and dark horses Derbyshire will have sights set on promotion as well.

The County Championship is, to many, cricket in its purest form, and there will be extensive coverage throughout the season. With Test players in the mix in the opening rounds, there are plenty of reasons to tune in for the start of the 2026 campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the County Championship 2026.

When is the County Championship 2026?

The County Championship season starts on Friday 3 April 2026.

The final round of County Championship fixtures starts on Thursday 24 September 2026 and wraps up on Sunday 27 September 2026.

How to watch the County Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

Unfortunately, the County Championship 2026 will not be broadcast live on TV.

However, all matches will be available to watch for free via the Match Centre on ECB.co.uk and through your team's official YouTube channel, which you can stream through smart TVs.

Fans can also watch live on mobile or tablet through the England Cricket app.

County Championship on the radio

Few sports suit the airwaves quite like cricket and there will be extensive radio coverage throughout the County Championship.

Every ball of the season, in both divisions, will be broadcast live on local radio and the BBC Sport website. Listeners can also tune in through the England Cricket app or via teams' YouTube streams.

County Championship 2026 schedule

All start 11am UK time. Subject to change.

April

Division One: Friday 3 - Monday 6 April

  • Warwickshire v Surrey, at Edgbaston
  • Hampshire v Essex, at the Rose Bowl
  • Glamorgan v Yorkshire, at Sophia Gardens
  • Leicestershire v Sussex, at Grace Road
  • Somerset v Nottinghamshire, at Taunton

Division Two: Friday 3 - Monday 6 April

  • Derbyshire v Worcestershire, at Derby
  • Middlesex v Gloucestershire, at Lord's
  • Northamptonshire v Lancashire, at Northampton
  • Durham v Kent, at Chester-le-Street

Division One: Friday 10 - Monday 13 April

  • Essex v Somerset, at Chelmsford
  • Sussex v Warwickshire, at Hove
  • Yorkshire v Hampshire, at Headingley
  • Surrey v Leicestershire, at The Oval
  • Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan, at Trent Bridge

Division Two: Friday 10 - Monday 13 April

  • Middlesex v Worcestershire, at Lord's
  • Gloucestershire v Durham, at Bristol
  • Kent v Northamptonshire, at Canterbury
  • Lancashire v Derbyshire, at Old Trafford

Division One: Friday 17 - Monday 20 April

  • Hampshire v Somerset, at the Rose Bowl
  • Warwickshire v Essex, at Edgbaston

Division Two: Friday 17 - Monday 20 April

  • Northamptonshire v Middlesex, at Northampton
  • Gloucestershire v Lancashire, at Bristol

Division One: Friday 24 - Monday 27 April

  • Nottinghamshire v Warwickshire, at Trent Bridge
  • Yorkshire v Sussex, at Headingley
  • Surrey v Essex, at The Oval
  • Glamorgan v Leicestershire, at Sophia Gardens

Division Two: Friday 24 - Monday 27 April

  • Derbyshire v Gloucestershire, at Derby
  • Durham v Lancashire, at Chester-le-Street
  • Worcestershire v Kent, at New Road

May

Division One: Friday 1 - Monday 4 May

  • Surrey v Sussex, at The Oval
  • Hampshire v Glamorgan, at the Rose Bowl
  • Somerset v Yorkshire, at Taunton
  • Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire, at Grace Road

Division Two: Friday 1 - Monday 4 May

  • Kent v Derbyshire, at Canterbury
  • Northamptonshire v Worcestershire, at Northampton
  • Middlesex v Durham, at Lord's

Division One: Friday 8 - Monday 11 May

  • Essex v Hampshire, at Chelmsford
  • Warwickshire v Yorkshire, at Edgbaston
  • Nottinghamshire v Surrey, at Trent Bridge
  • Glamorgan v Somerset, at Sophia Gardens
  • Sussex v Leicestershire, at Hove

Division Two: Friday 8 - Monday 11 May

  • Derbyshire v Northamptonshire, at Derby
  • Gloucestershire v Kent, at Bristol
  • Worcestershire v Durham, at New Road
  • Lancashire v Middlesex, at Old Trafford

Division One: Friday 15 - Monday 18 May

  • Essex v Leicestershire, at Chelmsford
  • Hampshire v Nottinghamshire, at the Rose Bowl
  • Warwickshire v Glamorgan, at Edgbaston
  • Yorkshire v Surrey, at Headingley
  • Somerset v Sussex, at Taunton

Division Two: Friday 15 - Monday 18 May

  • Kent v Durham, at Canterbury
  • Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire, at Bristol
  • Middlesex v Derbyshire, at Lord's
  • Lancashire v Worcestershire, at Old Trafford

June

Division One: Sunday 7 - Wednesday 10 June

  • Surrey v Hampshire, at The Oval

Division One: Friday 12 - Monday 15 June

  • Yorkshire v Warwickshire, at Headingley
  • Leicestershire v Essex, at Grace Road
  • Sussex v Glamorgan, at Hove
  • Nottinghamshire v Somerset, at Trent Bridge

Division Two: Friday 12 - Monday 15 June

  • Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire, at Northampton
  • Lancashire v Kent, at Old Trafford
  • Worcestershire v Middlesex, at New Road
  • Durham v Derbyshire, at Chester-le-Street

Division One: Friday 19 - Monday 22 June

  • Essex v Nottinghamshire, at Chelmsford
  • Leicestershire v Yorkshire, at Grace Road
  • Glamorgan v Surrey, at Sophia Gardens
  • Sussex v Hampshire, at Hove
  • Somerset v Warwickshire, at Taunton

Division Two: Friday 19 - Monday 22 June

  • Kent v Middlesex, at Canterbury
  • Derbyshire v Lancashire, at Derby
  • Worcestershire v Gloucestershire, at New Road
  • Durham v Northamptonshire, at Chester-le-Street

August

Division One: Thursday 20 - Sunday 23 August

  • Surrey v Nottinghamshire, at The Oval
  • Warwickshire v Sussex, at Edgbaston
  • Leicestershire v Glamorgan, at Grace Road
  • Somerset v Essex, at Taunton
  • Hampshire v Yorkshire, at the Rose Bowl

Division Two: Thursday 20 - Sunday 23 August

  • Middlesex v Kent, at Lord's
  • Derbyshire v Durham, at Derby
  • Lancashire v Northamptonshire, at Old Trafford
  • Gloucestershire v Worcestershire, at Bristol

Division One: Thursday 27 - Sunday 30 August

  • Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire, at Edgbaston
  • Essex v Surrey, at Chelmsford
  • Yorkshire v Leicestershire, at Headingley
  • Glamorgan v Hampshire, at Sophia Gardens
  • Sussex v Somerset, at Hove

Division Two: Thursday 27 - Sunday 30 August

  • Derbyshire v Middlesex, at Derby
  • Northamptonshire v Kent, at Northampton
  • Worcestershire v Lancashire, at New Road
  • Durham v Gloucestershire, at Chester-le-Street

September

Division One: Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 September

  • Essex v Sussex, at Chelmsford
  • Surrey v Yorkshire, at The Oval
  • Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire, at Trent Bridge
  • Somerset v Glamorgan, at Taunton
  • Hampshire v Warwickshire, at the Rose Bowl

Division Two: Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 September

  • Gloucestershire v Derbyshire, at Bristol
  • Kent v Worcestershire, at Canterbury
  • Northamptonshire v Durham, at Northampton
  • Middlesex v Lancashire, at Lord's

Division One: Tuesday 8 - Friday 11 September

  • Nottinghamshire v Hampshire, at Trent Bridge
  • Yorkshire v Essex, at Headingley
  • Glamorgan v Warwickshire, at Sophia Gardens
  • Sussex v Surrey, at Hove
  • Leicestershire v Somerset, at Grace Road

Division Two: Tuesday 8 - Friday 11 September

  • Derbyshire v Kent, at Derby
  • Worcestershire v Northamptonshire, at New Road
  • Durham v Middlesex, at Chester-le-Street
  • Lancashire v Gloucestershire, at Old Trafford

Division One: Tuesday 15 - Friday 18 September

  • Essex v Warwickshire, at Chelmsford
  • Leicestershire v Hampshire, at Grace Road
  • Yorkshire v Somerset, at Headingley
  • Surrey v Glamorgan, at The Oval
  • Sussex v Nottinghamshire, at Hove

Division Two: Tuesday 15 - Friday 18 September

  • Durham v Worcestershire, at Chester-le-Street
  • Northamptonshire v Derbyshire, at Northampton
  • Gloucestershire v Middlesex, at Bristol
  • Kent v Lancashire, at Canterbury

Division One: Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 September

  • Warwickshire v Leicestershire, at Edgbaston
  • Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire, at Trent Bridge
  • Hampshire v Sussex, at the Rose Bowl
  • Glamorgan v Essex, at Sophia Gardens
  • Somerset v Surrey, at Taunton

Division Two: Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 September

  • Kent v Gloucestershire, at Canterbury
  • Middlesex v Northamptonshire, at Lord's
  • Worcestershire v Derbyshire, at New Road
  • Lancashire v Durham, at Old Trafford

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