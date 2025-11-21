Good morning! Welcome to the Ashes. It's been quite a day down under. Wickets have flown, egos have been damaged, but you were tucked up cosy and warm after praying the series would still be alive by breakfast. It is.

Keeping track of an Ashes series on the other side of the world is no easy feat, but England fans boast plentiful options to watch or listen live – and watch all the highlights after each day's play.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Ashes highlights – including free-to-air highlights – for the 2025/26 series.

The Ashes 2025/26 highlights

If you don't fancy demolishing your body clock for the Ashes (if not, why not?) you're covered with comprehensive highlights across BBC and TNT Sports.

A highlights package will drop onto BBC iPlayer at 5pm UK time each day with brief analysis from Alex Hartley.

TNT Sports will show a daily hour-long highlights shows each afternoon after play concludes.

The Ashes 2025/26 on TV and live stream

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

The series runs between Friday 21st November 2025 and Monday 8th January 2026 with full timings and dates in our complete Ashes 2025/26 schedule guide.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream every ball on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

