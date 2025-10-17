The Ashes are fast approaching but England's first stop in the Southern Hemisphere is a white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Harry Brook, who is still finding his feet as captain after cutting his teeth in the summer against the West Indies and South Africa, leads a fairly new-look squad into three-match T20 and ODI series over the next few weeks.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, the shorter format feels particularly important for Brook and coach Brendon McCullum.

The Black Caps will certainly offer a stern challenge – though veteran batter Kane Williamson is set to miss the T20s – and will be looking for a response to their recent T20 series defeat against Australia.

It's rarely boring when England's white-ball side take to the field and their short stop in New Zealand could be the perfect appetiser for what is to come Down Under this winter.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch New Zealand v England.

When is the New Zealand v England series?

The New Zealand v England T20 series gets under way on Saturday 18th October 2025 and runs until Thursday 23rd October 2025.

The ODI series will follow, running between Friday 26th October 2025 and Saturday 1st November 2025.

In the UK, play begins at 7:15 am for the T20s and 1am for the ODIs. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch New Zealand v England on TV

The New Zealand v England series will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

New Zealand v England live stream online

New Zealand v England 2025 schedule

The New Zealand v England schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ unless specified.

T20

1st T20 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: 7:15am, Saturday 18th October 2025

7:15am, Saturday 18th October 2025 2nd T20 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: 7:15am, Monday 20th October 2025

7:15am, Monday 20th October 2025 3rd T20 at Eden Park, Auckland: 7:15am, Thursday 23rd October 2025

ODI

1st ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: 1am, Sunday 26th October 2025

1am, Sunday 26th October 2025 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton: 1am, Wednesday 29th October 2025

1am, Wednesday 29th October 2025 3rd ODI at Wellington Regional Stadium: 1am, Saturday 1st November 2025

