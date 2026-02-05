The road to T20 World Cup 2026 glory starts here. 20 teams, 55 matches, five venues, 29 days, but only one winner.

The tournament will be a celebration of what the shortest format of the games is all about – big hitting, serious pace, crafty spinners, acrobatic fielding, and no shortage of drama.

England are among the elite teams with their sights firmly set on the trophy, while for others, such as tournament debutants Italy, just the chance to compete on the biggest stage is reason for celebration.

Holders and co-hosts India are the heavy favourites to defend their 2024 title but twists and turns are never far away in the 20-over game and all the top sides will be hunting glory.

The T20 World Cup 2026 could be the perfect response for England after a bruising Ashes defeat down under and a rainy, cold start to 2026, and there is extensive coverage throughout for fans in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Group Stage

Saturday 7th February 2026

Pakistan v Netherlands (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

West Indies v Scotland (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

India v USA (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 8th February 2026

New Zealand v Afghanistan (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

England v Nepal (9:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Sri Lanka v Ireland (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 9th February 2026

Scotland v Italy (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Zimbabwe v Oman (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

South Africa v Canada (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 10th February 2026

Netherlands v Namibia (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand v United Arab Emirates (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

Pakistan v USA (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 11th February 2026

South Africa v Afghanistan (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Australia v Ireland (9:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

England v West Indies (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 12th February 2026

Sri Lanka v Oman (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Nepal v Italy (9:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

India v Namibia (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 13th February 2026

Australia v Zimbabwe (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Canada v United Arab Emirates (9:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

USA v Netherlands (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 14th February 2026

Ireland v Oman (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

England v Scotland (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

New Zealand v South Africa (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 15th February 2026

West Indies v Nepal (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

USA v Namibia (9:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

India v Pakistan (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 16th February 2026

Afghanistan v United Arab Emirates (5:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

England v Italy (9:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Australia v Sri Lanka (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 17th February 2026

New Zealand v Canada (5:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

Ireland v Zimbabwe (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

Scotland v Nepal (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 18th February 2026

South Africa v United Arab Emirates (5:30am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Pakistan v Namibia (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

India v Netherlands (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 19th February 2026

West Indies v Italy (5:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

Afghanistan v Canada (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 20th February 2026

Australia v Oman (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event

Super Eight

Saturday 21st February 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 22nd February 2026

TBC v TBC (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 23rd February 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 24th February 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 25th February 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 26th February 2026

TBC v TBC (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 27th February 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 28th February 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 1st March 2026

TBC v TBC (9:30am) Sky Sports Cricket

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Semi-finals

Wednesday 4th March 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 5th March 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Final

Sunday 8th March 2026

TBC v TBC (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

T20 World Cup 2026 TV and live stream coverage

The T20 World Cup 2026 will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

