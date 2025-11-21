Sky Sports may be the usual home of England Test cricket – but not this winter.

Ad

Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton and Ian Ward, along with regular guests including Stuart Broad, will not be the familiar faces guiding us all through every raucous moment of this inevitably topsy-turvy series.

TNT Sports boast exclusive live TV coverage rights of the Ashes this time around.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Ashes TV rights deal for 2025/26 – and why it won't be shown on Sky Sports.

Why is the Ashes not on Sky Sports this year?

Ultimately, money talks. Sky Sports appeared to show little interest in bidding for the rights this time around, presumably due to the overnight nature of the action.

In August 2025, TNT Sports signed a one-year deal with Cricket Australia to show their home Test matches, including the Ashes 2025/26 series.

The deal means TNT Sports boast broadcast rights for all of England's winter tours this time around, including white-ball series' in New Zealand before and Sri Lanka after the Ashes.

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith. Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images

It also means Sky Sports won't show any England international cricket action between September 2025 and June 2026.

This is the third successive Ashes series down under broadcast by TNT Sports – and predecessor BT Sport – and with the company seemingly tightening their grip on international tours, it would be no surprise to see them continue to pursue cricket TV rights.

The Ashes 2025/26 on TV and live stream

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

The series runs between Friday 21st November 2025 and Monday 8th January 2026 with full timings and dates in our complete Ashes 2025/26 schedule guide.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream every ball on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.