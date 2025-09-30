The five-time winners will have their sights set on the trophy, but defending champions Australia are the clear favourites while co-hosts India will offer a stern challenge as they chase a first triumph on home soil.

The eight-team 50-over tournament begins with a round robin group stage before the top four teams progress into the semi-finals.

When the best white-ball players in the game are all in one place, there are bound to be fireworks. The good news for cricket fans is that there is extensive coverage throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

When is the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 starts on Tuesday 30th September and runs until the final on Sunday 2nd November.

The tournament is being played in four Indian venues – Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Indore – and one in Sri Lanka – Colombo.

How to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on TV and live stream

England coach Charlotte Edwards (left) and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (right). Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

You can watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports.

Games are split between Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket – mostly starting at 10am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule

All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.

Group Stage

Tuesday 30th September

India v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 1st October

Australia v New Zealand (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 2nd October

Bangladesh v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (5pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 3rd October

England v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 4th October

Sri Lanka v Australia (10am) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 5th October

India v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 6th October

New Zealand v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 7th October

England v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 8th October

Australia v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 9th October

India v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 10th October

New Zealand v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 11th October

England v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 12th October

India v Australia (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 13th October

South Africa v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 14th October

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 15th October

England v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 16th October

Australia v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 17th October

South Africa v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 18th October

New Zealand v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 19th October

India v England (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 20th October

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 21st October

South Africa v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 22nd October

Australia v England (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 23rd October

India v New Zealand (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 24th October

Sri Lanka v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 25th October

Australia v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 26th October

England v New Zealand (5am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

India v Bangladesh (6am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket / (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Semi-finals

Wednesday 29th October

Semi-Final 1: TBC v TBC (9am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 30th October

Semi-Final 2: TBC v TBC (9am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Final

Sunday 2nd November

Final: TBC v TBC (9am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.