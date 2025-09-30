Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on TV: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will offer up a festival of ODI action across the autumn months – with 31 matches across 33 days.
England head into their first tournament under captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and coach Charlotte Edwards after a shake-up ahead of the summer.
The five-time winners will have their sights set on the trophy, but defending champions Australia are the clear favourites while co-hosts India will offer a stern challenge as they chase a first triumph on home soil.
The eight-team 50-over tournament begins with a round robin group stage before the top four teams progress into the semi-finals.
When the best white-ball players in the game are all in one place, there are bound to be fireworks. The good news for cricket fans is that there is extensive coverage throughout the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.
When is the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025?
The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 starts on Tuesday 30th September and runs until the final on Sunday 2nd November.
The tournament is being played in four Indian venues – Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Indore – and one in Sri Lanka – Colombo.
How to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports.
Games are split between Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket – mostly starting at 10am.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule
All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.
Group Stage
Tuesday 30th September
- India v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 1st October
- Australia v New Zealand (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 2nd October
- Bangladesh v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (5pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Friday 3rd October
- England v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 4th October
- Sri Lanka v Australia (10am) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 5th October
- India v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 6th October
- New Zealand v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 7th October
- England v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 8th October
- Australia v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 9th October
- India v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 10th October
- New Zealand v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 11th October
- England v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 12th October
- India v Australia (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 13th October
- South Africa v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 14th October
- New Zealand v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 15th October
- England v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 16th October
- Australia v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Friday 17th October
- South Africa v Sri Lanka (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 18th October
- New Zealand v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 19th October
- India v England (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 20th October
- Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 21st October
- South Africa v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 22nd October
- Australia v England (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 23rd October
- India v New Zealand (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 24th October
- Sri Lanka v Pakistan (10am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 25th October
- Australia v South Africa (10am) Sky Sports Cricket / (3pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 26th October
- England v New Zealand (5am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
- India v Bangladesh (6am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket / (1:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Semi-finals
Wednesday 29th October
- Semi-Final 1: TBC v TBC (9am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 30th October
- Semi-Final 2: TBC v TBC (9am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
Final
Sunday 2nd November
- Final: TBC v TBC (9am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Cricket
