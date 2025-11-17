England must embrace the hostile conditions in Australia as making a strong start is crucial to their hopes of winning the Ashes this winter, according to Test Match Special commentator Phil Tufnell.

The five-match Test series gets under way at the Optus Stadium in Perth this week, where Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's side will look to lay a marker.

Australia are without captain Pat Cummins and seamer Josh Hazlewood for the first Test, while England quick Mark Wood was given the go-ahead to play after a precautionary scan on his hamstring.

That is a major boost for the tourists, who are searching for their first win Down Under since 2011/12 and just their sixth since the Second World War.

Ashes series tend to start in dramatic fashion – be it a booming Zak Crawley cover drive, Rory Burns's golden duck, or Steve Harmison's first ball wide to slip – in what often sets the tone for the rest of the series.

Rory Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc with the first ball of the 2021/22 Ashes. Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

"I won't be watching the first ball, I've seen too many," said Tufnell. "I played when Phillip DeFreitas bowled a nice delivery outside off and Michael Slater carved it over point for a one-bounce four."

On making a strong start, he added: "It's going to be crucial, of course it is. England will really want to put the old flag in the ground and get off to a great start.

"If you go Down Under, you want to get off to a good start. You want to put pressure on. You want to get them scratching their heads and wandering around, the opposing team. That little bit of disharmony.

"I think it's going to be full throttle, it really is. I don't think there's going to be a backwards step from either side with those pace bowlers, the way we bat, the likes of Travis Head and those guys.

"I think it's going to be X-certificate but if we can get over the line or put in a really good performance, if we can nick that first Test match, wow. It'll go a hell of a long way to building that confidence in the side. You feel a bit taller walking around Australia. You just get that bit of swagger on."

England captain Ben Stokes. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Since their arrival Down Under, England have faced the usual barrage from the Australian newspapers and ex-players but as Tufnell explains, it's more than just the media that makes it such a hard place to go.

He said: "You take on every layer of Australian society when you go over there, whether it's the bloke opening the bloody door at the hotel for you, the bloke making your breakfast or the guy driving the bus on the way to the ground. You know you're in it, you really do.

"These guys have played up the pressure. They've played in front of big crowds. They know what's happening. They know but it will still be a factor and you still have to sort of embrace it.

"The Barmy Army being there, the ex-pats being there and everything, it will go a long way to making sure they're not feeling they're all alone and out there against the whole of a country baying for their blood.

"It's going to be great to see everyone down there, they'll be in full voice and they'll be cheering the boys on from ball one to the last over.

"It's just about feeling comfortable in those surroundings and feeling that you can go out there and play your natural game.

"You don't take a sort of backwards step and just being able to go out there, the Barmies are there and you're feeling confident and prepared, you're feeling confident to go out there and face them down."

Tufnell knows all too well how tough it is to beat Australia, having not won the Ashes during an 11-year England career, but he never shied away from the hostile crowds.

"I sort of gave a little bit back," he said. "I quite enjoyed it in a funny sort of way. Listen, it's all good. It can get a little bit lively but you're playing in front of full houses so you've got to expect a little bit.

"They're all big boys, they're all grown-ups, and they know how to handle themselves.

"I used to give them a little bit back and if I occasionally got someone out, there was nothing better than walking back to fine leg or third man having just got Mark Waugh or David Boone out.

"You used to give them a bit of the old 'have a bit of that'. You try and get them on your side.

"I think this Australian crowd, even though they're very supportive of their own crowd, they also like a team that goes out there and plays good cricket – good, intense, aggressive cricket.

"I think there might be a chance if England get on a bit of a roll. They like to see that. They don't want to see a 5-0, they want to see a good competition and if we can give them that then that will go a long way to, not getting them on our side, but perhaps warming to us a little bit more."

England have shown in recent series – particularly their blockbuster clash with India over the summer – that they are not a team that shies away from a fight and Tufnell believes that approach could be vital in Australia.

"It's all been building to this," he said. "These little building blocks have all been sort of getting pushed in place. This is what it's all about now. It's been building to this. I think this is why everyone is so excited about it.

"Listen, these boys know they're going to be in for a fight. I don't think there'll be a backwards step from my boys either, not at all. If they get a little bit, we'll give a little bit back.

"That comes from the skip and how he leads them. There aren't too many backwards steps from Ben Stokes, so they'll be right behind. All the boys are right behind each other in this team, I tell you."

