Being part of an Ashes-winning team can make a career. It is where cricketers become national heroes, and where legacies are so often defined - whether we look back to Bodyline, the Ball of the Century or Ben Stokes’s heroics in 2019.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about who has won The Ashes most in history.

How many times have Australia won the Ashes?

AUSTRALIA ASHES WINS – 34

Australia have won 34 Ashes series and 150 of the 356 Ashes Tests played overall.

However, just 14 of Australia’s 34 series wins have come in England, and they have won only 29.8% of their Ashes Tests played in England, compared with 52.3% on home soil.

The Aussies have not won a series in England since their triumph in 2001. That series marked the end of Australia’s most dominant Ashes period, which included four consecutive series wins in England and eight overall, starting with the success in 1989.

Australia have had two other spells of holding the urn for six straight series. They won five of six series (drawing the other) between 1934 and 1950-51. They also went undefeated between 1958-59 and 1968, albeit with three drawn series during that period.

In the Women’s Ashes, Australia have won nine of 23 series'.

How many times have England won the Ashes?

ENGLAND ASHES WINS – 32

England have won 32 of 72 Ashes series and won 110 of 356 Ashes Tests since the first series in the early 1880s.

Of their 32 series wins, 18 have come in England. Six Ashes series have been drawn overall, four of which were held in England.

England are undefeated in home Ashes series since 2001, winning in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015 before a hard-fought series draw in 2019. This represents a very strong period of home Ashes play for England, which also featured the historic 3-1 win down under in 2010-11.

The first eight Ashes were won by England. Since then, they have never won more than three series in a row.

England have won six of 23 series in the Women’s Ashes.

Past Ashes series results

England have not won an Ashes series since 2015, with Australia retaining the urn since their 4-0 victory down under in 2017-18.

The last time the teams met in England, the series ended 2-2, with Australia keeping hold of the urn. They backed that up with another 4-0 win in 2021-22, which signalled the end of Chris Silverwood’s unsuccessful spell in charge of England.

The two teams have been pretty evenly matched since 2001, with only one team winning an away series (England in 2010-11). Australia have tended to win emphatically at home, with a pair of 4-0 wins and a couple of whitewashes since 2005, while England’s heaviest series win was their 3-0 in 2013.

Last five Ashes series results

2021-22: Australia 4-0 England

2019: England 2-2 Australia

2017-18: Australia 4-0 England

2015: England 3-2 Australia

2013-14: Australia 5-0 England

How to watch The Ashes on TV and live stream

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

