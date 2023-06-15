England face Australia for the first time since they were on the wrong side of a 4-0 demolition job Down Under in 2021/22, and will be determined to exorcise those demons on home soil.

The Ashes has arrived and there will be plenty of Test cricket drama to sink our teeth into over this summer.

Fans across the nation, who have tasted victory in just one of the last five series' since 2013, will also be desperate to roll in from work to the sights and sounds of English success.

Of course, the nature of Test cricket is that there is a lot of it. However, keeping up to date with all the major moments will be an achievable task in 2023 thanks to extensive highlights across subscription and free-to-air TV platforms.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for keeping track of The Ashes highlights across the series.

More from The Ashes: Ashes TV coverage | Ashes radio coverage | Ashes schedule | Ashes squads | Ashes predictions | Sky Sports Ashes commentators | Test Match Special Ashes commentators

Will BBC show The Ashes highlights in 2023?

Yes! BBC will broadcast Today at the Test on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer after the close of play each evening.

The hour-long highlight shows will be presented by Isa Guha and will take you through all of the top moments of the day's play.

How to watch The Ashes highlights

In addition to BBC's coverage, Sky Sports will also show regular highlights and replays across their platforms throughout the series.

You can watch Sky Sports' highlights of The Ashes – and daily live coverage of the action – by upgrading to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Read more: Best cricket players in the world 2023 | Best cricket players of all time | Highest wicket takers in Ashes history | Highest run scorers in Ashes history

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.