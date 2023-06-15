There are TMS staples, including long-time commentator Jonathan Agnew, but they also have guests during each series. The Ashes, of course, is no exception, with TMS rolling out a bumper list of commentators and presenters for cricket’s oldest rivalry.

Test Match Special is a sporting institution. The team have provided commentary on numerous iconic cricketing moments. Amid the jargon and technical talk of Test cricket, the TMS team weave in humour and anecdotes as the match meanders in the background.

The excitement is palpable for this summer’s series, as the Bazball revolution meets its latest era-defining challenge in the shape of the World Test Champions. England are looking to regain the urn after a brutal time down under a couple of years ago.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Test Match Special team set to guide you through The Ashes.

Read more: Best cricket players in the world 2023 | Best cricket players of all time | Highest wicket takers in Test cricket

Jonathan Agnew

Alastair Cook

Alex Hartley

Isa Guha

Simon Mann

Alison Mitchell

Jim Maxwell

Daniel Norcross

Michael Vaughan

Phil Tufnell

Glenn McGrath

Jason Gillespie

Ebony Rainford-Brent

Vic Marks

Now it's time to get to know the key names a little better...

Jonathan Agnew

A part of Test Match Special since 1991, Jonathan Agnew’s voice is synonymous with cricket coverage in the UK. Agnew primarily provides ball-by-ball commentary on TMS, and will often lead interviews and discussions during lunch and tea.

More like this

Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook is England’s all-time leading run scorer, and joined TMS in 2019 as a summariser. A former England skipper, Cook still has a close relationship with many of the current England squad. In 2019, he claimed Ben Stokes’ 135 not out at Headingley was the "greatest innings ever played by an Englishman".

Alex Hartley

Alex Hartley broke onto the scene through her podcast ‘No Balls’ with friend Kate Cross. Hartley has since become a staple of TMS coverage, and will be a feature throughout the Ashes summer. In May 2023, Hartley announced she is taking an extended break from playing to focus on her mental health.

Isa Guha

Alongside presenting duties for the BBC and other broadcasters, Isa Guha will be a TMS commentator during the Ashes this summer. Guha played 91 matches for England before retiring in 2011.

Simon Mann

Joining the TMS team for the first time in 1996, Simon Mann’s voice will be very familiar to British cricket fans. Mann co-hosts The Analyst Inside Cricket podcast with Simon Hughes. During this summer’s Ashes, Mann will take on the role of ball-by-ball commentary.

Alison Mitchell

The first woman to become a regular on TMS, Alison Mitchell is a ball-by-ball commentator. She has covered various sports around the world, but cricket has always been Mitchell’s main focus. While best known for her radio commentary, Mitchell has also featured as a presenter and commentator on TV for several networks.

Jim Maxwell

The voice of Australian cricket, Jim Maxwell first appeared on TMS back in 1983, and took up a regular role during Ashes tours for the spectacular series in 2005. Maxwell has delivered some of the most famous lines in cricket commentary, including his voice over for Shane Warne’s ripping dismissal of Andrew Strauss in 2005. He was also the featured commentator on several cricket video games.

Daniel Norcross

Daniel Norcross is renowned for his alternative angle on cricket commentary. Observational and often amusing, Norcross made his name through ‘Test Match Sofa’, which was an amateur commentary platform designed to rival TMS. The BBC brought Norcross on board for the 2017-18 Ashes, and he quickly became a very popular contributor with cricket fans across the country.

Michael Vaughan

Dropped from TMS in 2021, Michael Vaughan returned to the BBC in 2023 after charges against the former England captain were dismissed by the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission. Vaughan has over a decade of commentary experience, having quickly moved into media after retiring from playing. An Ashes-winning captain, the ex-Yorkshire batter is one of the more opinionated commentators in the TMS team.

Phil Tufnell

A member of the TMS crew since 2003, Phil Tufnell was a cult hero for his jovial personality during his playing days, and has brought the same upbeat nature to the commentary box. Alongside summarising the action, Tuffers has also hosted ‘The Phil Tufnell Cricket Show’ and the ‘Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show’. You’re bound to hear a few stories from Tufnell this summer.

Glenn McGrath

One of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the sport, Glenn McGrath has been a part of the TMS team for several years, and has been involved in their sell-out tours. Famed for his 5-0 prediction before every Ashes series, McGrath brings immense cricketing nous and experience to the commentary box. His presence naturally provokes the Ashes rivalry with his TMS colleagues.

Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie was part of those dominant Australia teams alongside McGrath. Since ending his playing days in 2008, Gillespie has embarked on a successful coaching career. Gillespie has talked up Australia’s chances leading into this summer’s Men’s Ashes, and would obviously love to see the tourists retain the urn.

Ebony Rainford-Brent

Featuring on TMS for over a decade, Ebony Rainford-Brent was one of the first female pundits on men’s international cricket. A former England international and the current Director of Women’s Cricket at Surrey, Rainford-Brent is one of the most insightful summarisers in the country, and has also featured on Sky’s cricket coverage.

Vic Marks

Vic Marks is a former spinner for England and Somerset. He transitioned from player to journalist after retiring in 1989, regularly contributing to The Guardian and The Observer until 2020. Marks first appeared on TMS in 1984, and has been a feature on BBC’s cricket broadcasting ever since.

How to watch The Ashes on TV and live stream

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.